Upcoming Houston Food Events: Xmas in July and Half-Price Caviar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Present Company, 1318 Westheimer, invites guests to sip frosty drinks for Christmas in July all month long. The festive bar will be decked out with a 20-foot inflatable Beach Santa on the roof and holiday decor, and beverage director Rex Nielsen has created a Christmas themed cocktail menu including a mini Christmas tree where the ornaments hold shots.

Women-led organization I’ll Have What She’s Having — which unites chefs, hospitality professionals and physicians to raise health awareness and improve health care access — continues its Pro-Choice Summer 2021 happy hour series, a response to the heartbeat abortion ban set to go into effect this fall. Held each Monday in July and August and hosted by a different bar or eatery and featuring a new bar star or chef each week, the series benefits organizations such as Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, Clinic Access Support Network, the Lilith Fund and more. Next up in the lineup is a 3 to 6 p.m. event at Dandelion Café, 5405 Bellaire, on Monday, July 13, with talented mixologist Lainey Collum, who will lead a cast of leading Houston bartenders; followed by co-owner Lindsay Rae Burleson welcoming guests to Two Headed Dog, 3100 Fannin, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 19. Leading legal advocates as well as medical providers will be in attendance; and there will be bar bites by chef Anita Jaisinghani of Pondicheri and chef Roshni Gurnani.

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, invites guests to enjoy an exclusive dining experience with renowned importer, Dryfus, Ashby & Co. on Wednesday, July 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will showcase a collection from renowned French winemaker, Joseph Drouhin, with a decadent menu curated by chef de cuisine, Charlie Ho, with highlights including crab and yuzu, braised sable fish with bok choy, tea smoked squab and a chocolate raspberry delice with dark chocolate mousse, hazelnut croquant and lychee ice cream. Held in Le Colonial’s upstairs lounge, guests will be treated to an intimate cocktail reception featuring hand-passed hors d’oeuvres prior to a seated dinner led by Le Colonial’s wine director/sommelier, Trevor Wiedeman with remarks from chef Ho and the vineyard’s representative, William Welch. Tickets begin at $300, excluding tax and gratuity.

In honor of National Caviar Day, Tony’s, 3755 Richmond, will offer its premium caviar selections at an exclusive price point on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17. Guests can enjoy by-the-ounce caviar at half-off, with selections from buttery Golden Kaluga to the rich Grandeur. And on Wednesdays throughout the summer, Tony’s will also host Caviar Wednesdays, offering a half ounce of each of Tony's four premium Caviar offerings for $150 per person. Call 713-622-6778 or visit tonyshouston.com for reservations.

On Wednesday, July 21 and Thursday, July 22, Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, will host comedian Zane Lamprey as he makes a two-night stop in Houston on his Zane Lamprey's Laughs & Drafts tour. Both evenings will feature stand up comedy, craft beer on tap and some of the most outrageous stories from traveling around the world and drinking for a living. Tickets (limited) run for $25-$40.