Upcoming Houston Food Events: Pair German Wines and BBQ Like a “Rheinstone Cowboy”

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Acadian Coast, 2929 Navigation, will begin offering coffee and beignet service for breakfast on Monday, July 19. To celebrate the start of the new service, guests who visit on opening day can enjoy two free beignets. The new breakfast offering will be available seven days a week from 7 to 10 a.m.

The Houston Press Margarita Trail is on a mission to find Houston’s best margarita recipe. Locals can visit all the spots now through Tuesday, July 20, then join us at the finale event that night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel. Tickets are $15 and include margarita samples, food bites, music, live art and more. The event is 21+.

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd, will host a Garden of Good and Evil Party featuring The Botanist Gin on Wednesday, July 21 beginning at 7 p.m. Reserve your seat at the bar to enjoy specialty cocktails, music and giveaways. Costumes encouraged and seating is limited.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is celebrating National Tequila Day with a weekend filled with activations, promotions, special menus and its Herradura Grand Barrel Bar Pop Up. Starting Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25, Picos’ and the acclaimed tequila distillery will host a series of events including an educational happy hour event (Friday), tequila cocktail reception (Saturday) and Grand National Tequila Day brunch (Sunday). Go online or call 832-831-9940 to purchase tickets.

Guests are invited to a White Burgundy Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, on Thursday, July 22 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature the finest examples from highly allocated and collectable producers and cost is $150 per guest plus tax and gratuity.

On Tuesday, July 27, guests can enjoy “Rheinstone Cowboy,” a wines of Germany takeover at Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point, from 5 to 7 p.m. The bbq spot will be offering a wide range of styles and varieties of German wine – from sparkling rosé to dry whites to savory reds, each paired with a specific dish on its menu (and a flight of all five wines will be available for discounted purchase). Try pairings from the Von Buhl Sparkling Rosé with Feges Fried Chicken to Kruger-Rumpf Scheurebe with Beef Rib Bulgogi.