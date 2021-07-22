Upcoming Houston Food Events: Kata Robata Brings Back its Epic Omakase

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Omakase is back at Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby. Chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi's menu fluctuates based on the types of fish that he sources each day from Japan, but it’s always a mix of cold and hot dishes. There are only eight omakase tastings a night (not available on Sundays or Wednesdays), and the price averages $150-$200.

In honor of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Agricole Hospitality will host a Virtual Sake Tasting on Saturday, July, 24 at 5 p.m. The class will taste through six different samples of Sake, from Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu to Joto Daiginjo, and as always, the tasting kit will include a Revival Market snack box. Sake pick-up will be on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Revival Market, 550 Heights. Cost is $65 per person.

To celebrate National Tequila Day on Saturday, July 24, Chuy’s will be serving up margarita and tequila drink specials. Guests can top any margarita with a $1 floater of their favorite tequila and top-shelf tequila shots are $5 all day. For a limited time, Chuy’s is also serving up all rocks and frozen margaritas in a 22-ounce color-changing cup that you can take home.

On Tuesday, July 27, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host Helen Perry as she conducts one of her legendary Eticool School etiquette classes for children ages 8 to 18. The three-course lunch will take place in Brennan’s private ballroom from noon to 1:45 p.m. Students should come in dressy attire. Cost is $110 per student.

Chef-owner Sylvia Casares will be teaching a Tex-Mex appetizers class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, on Saturday, July 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests will learn the step-by-step way to make flautas, chile con queso, picamole, ceviche, avocado salsa and roasted tomato salsa. Cost is $65 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

The site is now live for this year’s Houston Restaurant Weeks, which will make its triumphant return beginning August 1 and running through Labor Day to raise funds for the Houston Food Bank. New to the lineup this year are exciting spots like Fegen’s, Xin Chào and downtown’s The Nash. Peruse the entire library of participating restaurants and HRW menus to start booking reservations now.