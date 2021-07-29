Upcoming Houston Food Events: Olympic Specials and a Refreshed Cocktail Menu

Julep, 1919 Washington, has introduced its first original menu since reopening, focusing on the origin stories of migrant ingredients sourced from other countries and offering a brand new food menu curated by veteran chef Kate McLean. Alongside the bar's 80 classics, the eight new original cocktails each include one migrant ingredient, chronicling its place of origin and detailing its impact on the drink — like the Tepache Julep, featuring sous vide Verdejo and pineapple, Maraschino, mezcal, raspberry and tamarind as the sweetening agent; or the Ela Milk Punch, a bourbon, banana, brown sugar, and milk number hit with cardamom. Eats include the Oyster Picnic, inspired by one of owner Alba Huerta’s favorite meals in France and featuring Murder Point oysters, Toulouse sausage, Magnol French Baking baguette and house butter; and a House Burger using Texas Akaushi beef, a Magnol French Baking sesame seed bun, French onion dip and Crystal pickles.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, 907 Westheimer, will be showing the Olympics on all TVs at both its locations (including on its new 96" full wall projector at the Montrose site). For the entirety of the Olympic Games, guests can enjoy a "Lunch of Champions" special featuring a choice of FM Burger, Fried Chicken Sandwich or FM Club; side of fries, tots or side salad; paired with a Eureka Heights Buckle Bunny for $15.
New York Bagels & Coffee, 9720 Hillcroft, will be offering a “Going For The Gold!” breakfast special during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Inspired by Simone Biles’ breakfast preferences as told to Women's Health Magazine, the plate features two golden scrambled eggs, cinnamon rolls and a beverage of choice. The children's plate can be purchased for $5.95 and comes with mini-cinnamon rolls; and the adult plate comes with a large cinnamon roll for $6.95.
The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park, will be offering a “Shot for the Gold” throughout the Olympic Games. For $4, guests can sip or shoot the special shot made with Hornitos Plata, pineapple and orange Juice, gold Luster Dust and Tabasco for a kick. The Rustic’s Shot for the Gold will be available all day while the Tokyo Olympics play in the background. Fans can also stick around for Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and enjoy $5 frozens and select bites.
Studewood Cantine, 1111 Studewood Place, will offer a free shot of its house gold tequila, 100 percent agave Agavales, for those in the restaurant when the USA wins gold. There will also be a self-serve nacho bar for $15 Monday-Wednesday during Olympic programming.
Postino WineCafe, 805 Pacific, 642 Yale, just rolled out its first-ever cocktail menu, offering Brunch Cocktails on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 9 a.m. Guests can sip through three different riffs on the classic Aperol Spritz, plus a beer-spiked spin on the Mimosa and a Sherry Mary, each spirits-free and featuring fortified wines, aperitifs and exotic beers.