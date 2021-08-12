Upcoming Houston Food Events: Test Your Heat Tolerance at Phat Eatery

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
In honor of National Fajita Day, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is offering its fan favorite Fajita’s Al Carbon (beef/chicken $24) for two or more can be enjoyed for 50 percent off Monday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 18.
The Herrera family opened the doors to the first Alicia’s Mexican Grille in Cypress back in 2006, and they are celebrating 15 years with $15 anniversary specials all month long, including Alicia’s Nine Street Tacos and Alicia’s Billionaire Rita. As part of the celebration, Alicia’s is also giving away a free year of queso (with a food purchase each time). To enter, visit your favorite Alicia’s location’s Facebook page or @aliciasmexicangrille on Instagram and follow the post instructions. The entry deadline is Tuesday, August 17.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, is challenging patrons with heat for National Hot and Spicy Food Day, breaking its in-house spice scale and ramping up the scovilles of its famous Curry Laksa ($15) to an exclusive “level 8” spice. Those brave enough to tackle the flaming hot curry noods can get their meal for free and be crowned champ on social media if they finish the entire bowl in under 15 minutes. The fun and hot challenge is only available on Thursday, August 19.
Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point, will host winemakers Katie Jablonski (a Feges alum) and Ricky Taylor for an Alta Marfa Wine Tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 19. Taste through Wee Chef Chardonnay, Oui Chef Chenin Blanc, and Big Lunch, a Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay blend.
On Saturday, August 21, Kirby Ice House, 1015 Gessner, will host a Luau and Tiki Party, featuring traditional Hawaiian luau and fire show, island food and a pig roast, tropical drinks, Saint Arnold beers and more. Tickets are $25 presale ($45 day of) and include a lei, Malibu cocktail, Hawaiian shave ice (Malibu style), special photo and access to the Hawaiian Buffet and pig roast.
Due to increasing COVID concerns, the Indie Chefs Community has postponed its two-week community food festival, COMMUNE, to March of 2022. Until then, foodies can get a taste at a series of COMMUNE Preview events, held Thursday, August 26; Friday, August 27 and Sunday, August 29. The limited seating and spaced events will be held in a 7,500-square-foot outdoor space, including Chef Collaboration Dinners, Late Night pop-ups, a “Jewish DelicaTexan” experience and more.