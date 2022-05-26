Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate 28 Years of Beer with Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Roma Ristorante
, 2347 University, will host a Tinazzi Winery Dinner
on Wednesday, June 1 (virtual option available). Chef Kevin Bryant’s menu features dishes including insalata di mare with shrimp, calamari and crabmeat; gnocchi alla verdure; tenderloin with truffle demi glace; and cafe affogato. Seats are $75 per guest (plus tax and gratuity). Call 713-664-7581 or email info@romahouston.com
Landry’s, Inc. Signature Group restaurants will once again host the annual Houston Chef Series
, featured on select Wednesday evenings now through August 10 and with this year’s theme inspired by “Coast to Coast.” Reserve a seat for dinners from chef Lance Criswell of Brenner’s Steakhouse
(June 8) featuring the cuisine of Costa Brava; chef Francisco Juarez of La Griglia
(June 15) featuring eats from the Riviera Maya and more.
Saint Arnold Brewery
, 2000 Lyons, will celebrate its 28th Anniversary Party
on Saturday, June 4, honoring its cult favorite most popular beer, Art Car IPA. All day long (and while supplies last), Saint A will rock special variants of Art Car IPA on draft, commemorative Art Car IPA themed 28th Anniversary “glassware” and art cars on display. And from 4 to 9 p.m., there will be live entertainment throughout the Beer Garden. The event is free to attend.
On Sunday, June 5, Houston-based nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having
is hosting its first annual Rock & Roll Picnic
in benefit of its 1973 Project, which raises funds for Texas organizations that will help people to get abortion care. The event will take place at the iconic Continental Club
, 3700 Main, from 2 to 6 p.m. General admission is $25, and guests can purchase tiffins, aka stacked lunch boxes, prepared by Houston celebrity chefs include Top Chef
contestants Evelyn Garcia and Sasha Grumman, JBA-recognized Anita Jaisinghani, Spago alum Monica Pope and more, for $197.30 (feeds two to four). VIP tables are $1,973 and include VIP access for six people, two picnic tiffins, drink tickets, table service and recognition online. The day will also feature DJ Gracie Chavez and female-led bandsincluding Nobody’s Daughter of Girls Rock Houston, Katie Rushing, Dusty Santamaria, Calliope Musicals and Austin psychedelic desert rockers Sheverb. A silent auction will take place throughout the event and closing out the day, Winnie’s
, 3622 Main, will host an after-party and will also be contributing a portion of cocktail sales to the fund.
Camerata
, 1830 Westheimer, will offer a Sake Tasting
on Sunday, June 5, hosted by general manager and advanced sake professional Elyse Wilson. Beginning at 4 p.m., the event will include a tasting of four different styles of sake paired with snacks, plus educational materials and a fun gift to take home. After the class, an extra tasting of three of the Takachiyo 'Ten Chapter Series' Namazakes will be led by sake specialist. Cost for the 4 p.m. class tasting is $75++ per person, with both classes available for $115++ per person.
The week-long Wine & Food Week
makes its return Monday, June 6 through Sunday, June 12,, celebrating 18 years and featuring an entirely new event lineup with hundreds of wines, celebrity guests and fresh culinary faces, food and fun. Ticket holders can enjoy new experiences like the Rose’ Way, A Sweet Soiree at The Peach Orchard Venue
and For the Love of TEXAS celebration of all things Texans love, plus popular standbys including the Ladies of the Vine luncheon, Tasting & Panel Discussion and extravagant Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase at the The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom
.