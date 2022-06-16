Upcoming Houston Food Events: Norway Comes to Texas and a Star-Studded Burger Pop-Up

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Brennan’s
, 3300 Smith,
joins bars and restaurants nationwide in celebrating the Sazerac (considered the official cocktail of New Orleans) from Monday, June 20 through Sunday, June 26. Throughout the week
, $1 from each Sazerac Rye Whiskey cocktail sold will be matched by Sazerac Company and donated to Feed the Second Line
and its efforts to support New Orleans’ “culture creators” who bring energy and talents to the community.
On Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m., The Tasting Room - City Centre
, 818 Town and Country, is partnering with Locations Wines to debut a Summer bucket list wine dinner. Locations Wines winemaker and Orin Swift Wines owner Dave Phinney has created a beautiful, globally inspired wine series and chef Beto Gutierrez has crafted up a menu that pairs with each wine. Cost is $95 per guest. Call 281-822-1500.
After bonding over their shared love of New York bodegas, Bludorn e
xecutive chef Aaron Bludorn and Burger Bodega’s
Abbas Dhanani are teaming up for a one-day pop-up collaboration on Saturday, June 25 from noon to 3 p.m. in the backyard at Bludorn
, 807 Taft. Dhanani will be on the grill firing up his wildly-popular smash burger – a double patty cheeseburger with grilled onions, pickles and bodega sauce on a Martin’s potato bun; and Bludorn’s executive pastry chef Marie Riddle will provide the sweet treats, including cookies and cream- and peaches and cheesecake-inspired servings of ice cream. Bludorn will also open its bar for refreshing libations.
Roma Ristorante
, 2347 University, will host an Il Borro Winery dinner
with Salvatore Ferragamo on Saturday, June 25. Highlights include panzanella salad, heirloom tomatoes and rigatoni in a light gorgonzola sauce, venison chops with grilled polenta and asparagus topped with a truffle scented cherry pan sauce and traditional Tuscan cookies for dessert. Cost is $125 per guest. Call 713-664-7581 or email info@romahouston.com
Camerata
, 1830 Westheimer, is stepping out of the vineyard and heading to the orchard for a Hard Cider tasting on Sunday, June 26. The founders of Houston-based Eve Approved Cider will be on hand for a late afternoon of cider tasting and snacking on paired crepes beginning at 4 p.m. Cost is $20 per person at the door and all attendees will be automatically eligible to win a magnum bottle of Voirin Jumel Brut Zéro Grand Cru Blanc de Blanc Champagne (announced at 8 p.m.).
Golfstrømmen’s
executive chef Christopher Haatfut will be flying in from Norway and bringing his acclaimed seafood outpost, Lysverket, along with him for a one-week gastronomic takeover, starting June 26 and running through July 3. The pop-up will include nightly dinners at Golfstrømmen at Post Market
, 401 Franklin, alongside brunch offerings that will bookend the week of evening festivities, ranging in price from $75 per person to $175. Guests can also expect special collaborations including a special vegetable-centric dinner with Urban Harvest
on June 28. Only 24 seats will be available for each special takeover event and reservations available via Resy
.