Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Birds and Bubbles at an East End Gem

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The Capital Grille
is bringing back its summer wine event, the Generous Pour, featuring six wines from the Antinori family, who have been producing wine in Tuscany and beyond for 26 generations. Starting July 5, guests are invited to sip as many wines as they wish from a collection of six labels of red, white and rosé from the Antinori family’s estates across the globe. Cost is $32, served with dinner, through September 4.
Self-serve wine concept Roots Wine Bar
, 3107 Leeland, has introduced a new fried chicken special, Birds and Bubbles, available on Wednesdays and featuring half a bird, sorghum glazed biscuits with a side of hot honey and a bottle of champagne for $30 ($40 for whole). Also on Wednesdays (4 to 7 p.m.), Roots offers 15 percent off its self-serve wine selection, available in one-, three- and five-ounce pours.
Ouisie’s Table
, 3939 San Felipe, continues its Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz series, monthly nights of dinner, live music and insatiable wine, on Thursday, July 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Four musicians will perform live in the dining room, and guests can choose Ouisie’s Insatiable Wine offering for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu. The wine sampling will feature a selection of ten great wines – bubbles, whites, roses and reds – and there’s no charge for refills. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.
Brennan’s of Houston
, 3300 Smith, will host a Fri-Yay Rosé Tasting in its Courtyard on Friday, July 8. The walk-around tasting event features several rosé selections from “Wine Guy” Rich Carter, plus light bites. Tickets are $35 and the fun runs from 4 to 7 p.m.
Owner Sylvia Casares will be teaching a “Light Bites from the Tex-Mex Kitchen” class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
, 1140 Eldridge, on Saturday, July 9 from 1-4 p.m. Participants can learn the step-by-step ways to making flautas, chile con queso, picamole, ceviche, avocado salsa and roasted tomato salsa. Cost is $70 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online
or call 832-230-3842.
Camerata
, 1830 Westheimer, is turning nine, and it’s celebrating with an Annual Birthday Bash on Sunday, July 10, held from 4 p.m. until closing. The neighborhood favorite will be pouring wines rarely found in most wine shops or restaurants, focusing on unique wines by the glass (including bubbles and an array of Magnum bottles to open just for the party) paired with food made especially for the event. Among snacking options will be arancini, scratchmade ravioli and savory puff pastries. The entire event is open to the public, and admission is free, although space is limited. Drinks and food are a la carte.
Historic third ward restaurant Spanish Village
, 4720 Almeda, is celebrating 713 Day (July 13) with a $7.13 lunch plate featuring its El Clasico enchiladas.