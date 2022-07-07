Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Julep Celebrates the Mojito and Tatemó Invites a Celebrated Guest Chef

July 7, 2022 4:00AM

Julep will riff on the classic Cuban mojito for National Mojito Day.
Julep will riff on the classic Cuban mojito for National Mojito Day. Photo by Taylor Hall
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Julep, 1919 Washington, will be celebrating National Mojito Day, Monday, July 11, by serving up two riffs alongside the classic Cuban cocktail, which dates back to the 1910s in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. Guests can order the Classic Mojito; the Old Cuban, created by Audrey Sanders of Pegu Club, NYC in the 2000s; and the Queen’s Park Swizzle, created in Trinidad in 1920s.Peter Garcia, owner of El Meson — and Alba Huerta's former boss and mentor at the Twelve Spot — will serve his famous paella around 7 p.m. with a cooking demo prior. The bar will be open regular hours (4 p.m. to midnight).

The Moran CityCentre, 800 Sorella, is hosting Sauvignon John X Radio Milano Wine Dinner on Tuesday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. During the event, guests can enjoy three wines from Sauvignon John as well as nine tasty light bites by Radio Milano’s executive chef, Christian Cardenas. Highlights include Sauvignon Blanc paired with a scallop and sole ceviche shooter, Cabernet Sauvignon paired with a mini slider topped with smoked cheddar and bacon jam, and Rose paired with a Baja fish taco. Tickets are $90 inclusive of tax and gratuity.

On Thursday, July 14, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will be celebrating France’s Bastille with a celebratory prix-fixe, four-course menu, plus the option for paired wines. Highlights include heirloom tomato gazpacho with Maine lobster and avocado marmalade; Alaskan halibut with pea pureé, potato gnocchi, morel mushroom sauce; chef Philippe Verpiand’s savory rack of lamb with garlic herbs de Provence jus and garden zucchini blossoms; and white chocolate ganache “cannelloni” with mixed berries and strawberry syrup. Cost is $78 per person, plus tax and gratuity, with paired wines for $38. Reservations are encouraged.

Soft-shell crab is coming to Truluck’s, 5350 Westheimer, 11900 Hughes, for the weekend of July 14-17. The seafood kitchen will offer a limited-time entree of two Yucatan soft-shell crabs served deep fried on a bed of creamed spinach with grilled asparagus and onion salad finished with roasted pepper aioli for $44. An appetizer portion (one crab) will be available for $22.

Tatemó, 4740 Dacoma, will host chef Alex Bremont – former head chef of highly acclaimed Mexico City restaurant Pujol – for a two night takeover on Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20. The dinners run from 7 to 10 p.m. with limited seating available by walk-in only. All food items will also be available to-go. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation