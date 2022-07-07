Upcoming Houston Food Events: Julep Celebrates the Mojito and Tatemó Invites a Celebrated Guest Chef

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Julep
, 1919 Washington, will be celebrating National Mojito Day, Monday, July 11, by serving up two riffs alongside the classic Cuban cocktail, which dates back to the 1910s in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. Guests can order the Classic Mojito; the Old Cuban, created by Audrey Sanders of Pegu Club, NYC in the 2000s; and the Queen’s Park Swizzle, created in Trinidad in 1920s.Peter Garcia, owner of El Meson — and Alba Huerta's former boss and mentor at the Twelve Spot — will serve his famous paella around 7 p.m. with a cooking demo prior. The bar will be open regular hours (4 p.m. to midnight).
The Moran CityCentre
, 800 Sorella, is hosting Sauvignon John X Radio Milano Wine Dinner
on Tuesday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. During the event, guests can enjoy three wines from Sauvignon John as well as nine tasty light bites by Radio Milano’s executive chef, Christian Cardenas. Highlights include Sauvignon Blanc paired with a scallop and sole ceviche shooter, Cabernet Sauvignon paired with a mini slider topped with smoked cheddar and bacon jam, and Rose paired with a Baja fish taco. Tickets are $90 inclusive of tax and gratuity.
On Thursday, July 14, Etoile Cuisine et Bar
, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will be celebrating France’s Bastille with a celebratory prix-fixe, four-course menu, plus the option for paired wines. Highlights include heirloom tomato gazpacho with Maine lobster and avocado marmalade; Alaskan halibut with pea pureé, potato gnocchi, morel mushroom sauce; chef Philippe Verpiand’s savory rack of lamb with garlic herbs de Provence jus and garden zucchini blossoms; and white chocolate ganache “cannelloni” with mixed berries and strawberry syrup. Cost is $78 per person, plus tax and gratuity, with paired wines for $38. Reservations are encouraged.
Soft-shell crab is coming to Truluck’s
, 5350 Westheimer, 11900 Hughes, for the weekend of July 14-17. The seafood kitchen will offer a limited-time entree of two Yucatan soft-shell crabs served deep fried on a bed of creamed spinach with grilled asparagus and onion salad finished with roasted pepper aioli for $44. An appetizer portion (one crab) will be available for $22.
Tatemó
, 4740 Dacoma, will host chef Alex Bremont – former head chef of highly acclaimed Mexico City restaurant Pujol – for a two night takeover on Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20. The dinners run from 7 to 10 p.m. with limited seating available by walk-in only. All food items will also be available to-go.