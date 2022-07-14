Upcoming Houston Food Events: Houston Restaurant Weeks Releases its 2022 Lineup

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Houston’s most anticipated dining event of the year, Houston Restaurant Weeks
, returns August 1 through Labor Day, September 5, with this year’s list of participants being released on Friday, July 15. The Houston Food Bank fundraiser will feature a stellar lineup of restaurants serving specially priced, multi-course prix fixe menus including brunch, lunch, and dinner, available for dine-in and take-out. To date, HRW has raised $17.6 million, which equates to 52.8 million meals that have gone to feed those that are food insecure in the region.
The Tasting Room City Centre
, 818 Town and Country, will host the Black Door Wine Club’s
Italian Summer Apertivo Party on Thursday, July 21 at 6 p.m. Chef Beto Gutierrez of LASCO Enterprises has created a four-course menu featuring an antipasti paired with an Italian Spritz; snapper crudo with Calabrian chili oil and blood orange vinaigrette paired with an Amalfi Limoncello Martini; risotto alla pescatora with a chilled Italian wine; and limoncello semifreddo paired with Prosecco. Cost is $45 a patron and please email rsvp@endicottpr.com for reservations.
Pluckers Wing Bar
turns 27 this July, and its celebrating with a week of specials and events during its Anniversary Week (July 23-29). Specials include $1 wings and $2 Miller Lites on Saturday, July 23; $5 fried cheese on Sunday, July 24; $5 Pluckers nachos on Monday, July 25: $5 buffalo bites appetizers on Tuesday, July 26; $5 fried pickles and a '90s-themed trivia night on Wednesday, July 27; $5 Holy Mac on Thursday, July 28; and $1 wings and $2 Bud Lights on Friday, July 29.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens’
owner Sylvia Casares will close out her Spring/Summer Cooking Classes with a South Texas Breakfast course on Saturday, July 23 from 1 to 4 p.m., held at the 1140 Eldridge location. Attendees will learn how to make chilaquiles
, migas
, refried beans, guisado
beans, flour tortillas, gorditas
and corn tortillas. Cost is $70 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.
Ordinary Concepts restaurant group (Sunday Press, Ginger Kale, Saigon Hustle, Crème de la Crumb) continues its Sunday Supper pop-up dining series at Sunday Press
, 3315 Ella, held every two months and featuring an all-female, chef-led culinary team alongside an educational component with wellness professionals. On Sunday, July 24, Sunday Supper
will feature feature Niki Vongthong, owner of Hidden Omakase as the head chef for the night, offering a Thai-Lao-inspired meal. Tickets are $150 and proceeds will benefit Houston-based non-profit I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mission to improve health in the hospitality industry and support women's entrepreneurship in the food and beverage industry.
Roma
, 2347 University, will host its next wine dinner on Wednesday, July 27, as wine expert Gabrielle Chiocca leads guests through the wines and chef Kevin Bryant offers a four-course pairing for the wine selection. Highlights included venison carpaccio
with shaved foie gras, pappardelle
with wild boar ragu, veal scallopini with summer vegetables and olive oil-pecorino whipped potatoes, and chocolate-zucchini bread with pistachio gelato. Seats are $89 per guest (plus tax and gratuity). Call 713-664-7581 or email info@romahouston.com. Guests are invited to have a cocktail at the bar from 6 to 7 p.m. before dinner and Avignonesi wines will be available to purchase by the bottle at a special price following the dinner.