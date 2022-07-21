Upcoming Houston Food Events: Chivos Goes Tex-Mex and Max's Wine Dive Features Summer Berries

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette
, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill, is partnering with Houston’s own Sauvignon John for an exclusive wine dinner, available at both locations now through Sunday, July 24. The three-course meal will feature wine pairings for $75 per person, with courses including pan-seared diver scallops with roasted corn puree and Spanish chorizo; beef tenderloin with honey glazed heirloom carrots, crispy beets and arugula gremolata; citrus poached pear galette a la mode with candied pistachio and black pepper tuile. Reservations recommended.
Chivos
, 222 West 11th will transform into "Chivitos" on Wednesday, July 27 for a special cantina night as Chef Thomas Bille serves a menu that includes chips and queso, chips and guacamole, chicken enchiladas and fajitas with beef, chicken, shrimp and pork belly options. Classic and flavored margaritas will be made with Hornitos tequila. The special menu will be served alongside some of Chivos' regular offerings.
MAX’s Wine Dive
introduces Chef’s Table Dinner, a new dinner series that will alternate between the two locations in Washington and Fairview. First up is a Summer Berry menu at 4720 Washington on Tuesday, July 26 beginning at 6 p.m. The four-course meal features spinach and strawberry salad with goat cheese and candied pecan, pork medallions and blueberry mostarda, duck breast with blackberry glaze and polenta, and buttermilk panna cotta with raspberries. Cost is $55 per person. Call 713-880-8738 to reserve a seat.
Chef Aaron Bludorn and Dakar NOLA chef Serigne Mbaye – a 2021 Nola Eater Chef of the Year and 2022 James Beard Foundation Award finalist – are teaming up for a one-night only culinary experience combining Bludorn's French-inspired Gulf Coast cuisine with Mbaye's modern Senegalese cuisine. Benefitting Careers through Culinary Arts Program.he five-course dinner will take place at Bludorn
, 807 Taft, on Wednesday, July 27 for $105++ per person. Reserve via Resy
.
Le Jardinier
, 5500 Main, will collaborate with winemaker Bastien Collard de Billy from Pol Roger Champagne to introduce a paired wine dinner on Wednesday, July 27. The special wine dinner
is $350 per person and includes a five-course menu with dishes such as chilled Maine lobster with seasonal stone fruits and Royal Kaluga caviar, foraged seasonal fungi raviolo with truffle shavings, and spiced crescent duck with foie gras, caramelized figs and cherries, and toasted hazelnuts.
National Scotch Day is Wednesday, July 27, and Ouisie’s Table Restaurant
, 3939 San Felipe, will honor the good stuff by featuring three top sippers. Guests can enjoy three unique, 12-year-old Scotches – Glenlivet single malt whisky, Glenfiddich single malt and 12-year-old blended Dewars – in 1.5 ounce samplings for $20.
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co
, 2101 Summer, is hosting its 11th Annual X-Mas in July on Sunday, July 31 from noon to 6 p.m. on its third-floor rooftop. Tickets
are $25 and include access to try icy cold treats and special release brews to beat the heat, plus a very merry commemorative glass, sleighin' DJ beats, Winter Wonderland photo ops and more.