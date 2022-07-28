Upcoming Houston Food Events: Travel to the Italian Coast, the Hatch Chile Festival and More

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Popular Third Ward food truck Chunky’s Hot Chicken
, 4906 Almeda, will be celebrating National Chicken Wing Day (Friday, July 29) with 60-cent BOGO Party Wings and a five for $10 deal on Whole Wings.
Lulu’s River Oaks
, 2518 Kirby, is teaming up with Möet-Hennessy on for the Acqua e Sale dining experience
on Tuesday, August 2. Executive chef José Monterrosa will prepare a special menu inspired by water and salt, featuring five courses to transport guests to the Italian coast alongside champagne pairings selected by Moët-Hennessy. Tickets are $225 per person all inclusive.
Every weekend in August, Messina Hof
, 4545 Old Reliance, hosts its annual Harvest Festival, and 2022 marks the 45th year the Bryan Estate will be hosting the family-friendly event. Guests can enjoy moonlit grape picking and stomping, murder mystery dinners, wine cellar tours and dinners and outdoor gourmet bbqs, with tickets selling out quickly.
The 27th annual Hatch Chile Festival returns to Central Market stores August 3 – 23. Stop by to find world-famous green chile pepper fresh from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more, including a free tasting event on Friday, August 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. with ten stations of Hatch goodness (pre-register on the Cooking School page at centralmarket.com
).
Executive Chef Tobias Dorzon and Chef Matt Price have teamed up to create the EVERYBODY EATS tour
, a multi-city, intimate dining experience that fuses good food and fine dining with fashion and social media. Dorzon’s Thirteen Houston
, 1911 Bagby, will host a dinner on Monday, August 8 with seating at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $250 inclusive of wine and spirits and seating is extremely limited. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Feeding America and Active Minds.