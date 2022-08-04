Upcoming Houston Food Events: Eat Good and Support the Holocaust Museum Houston During Deli Month

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
August brings the return of Deli Month
to Kenny & Ziggy’s
, 1743 Post Oak, in benefit of Holocaust Museum Houston. Joined by delis across the nation, K&Z will offer a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the HMH, providing funds for the museum’s education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will be included. Bringing attention to both Deli Month and the museum, Kenny & Ziggy’s will once again host a private luncheon for all Holocaust survivors in the area on Tuesday, August 9.
MAX’s Wine Dive
will continue its new dinner series, Chef’s Table Dinner, at its Montrose location, 214 Fairview, on Tuesday, August 9 at 6 p.m. Chef Ricky Payne has created a four-course menu with highlights from Soba Noodle Salad with poached shrimp paired with Max et Jacques Chardonnay to Spiced Duck with orange glaze paired with Last Judgement Pinot Noir for $55 a person. Call 713-528-9200 for reservations.
Ouisie’s Table
, 3939 San Felipe, continues its Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz series, monthly nights of dinner, live music and insatiable wine, on Thursday, August 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Four musicians will perform live in the dining room, and guests can choose Ouisie’s Insatiable Wine offering for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu. The wine sampling will feature a selection of ten great wines – bubbles, whites, roses and reds – and there’s no charge for refills. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.
Wine & Food Week now celebrates events throughout the year, with the Platinum Wine Vault Luxury Tasting
coming up on Friday, August 12 at Bayway Cadillac of The Woodlands
, 16785 I-45 South, from 6 to 9 p.m. is not to be missed. Tickets are on sale now for $125.
Chef Brandon Silva has created a new dinner series dubbed “Ethos, Pathos, Logos,” celebrating the ideology of what shapes our community: culture, family, and history. First up, guests are invited to break bread with Silva and chef Ryan Lachaine (Riel) for an Ethos dinner, featuring eight courses honoring identity through food. The dinner will take place on Saturday, August 13 with seatings at 6 and 8:15 p.m. and tickets
are $225, with optional beverage pairings for $25-$45.