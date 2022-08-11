Upcoming Houston Food Events: Fiery Burgers Heat Up a “Battle of the Burger” Competition

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Rodeo Goat
, 2105 Dallas, has brought back its in-house “Battle of the Burger” competition, with two burgers battling it out through August 30. See how the returning Hatch Me if You Can burger ($12)—made with white cheddar Hatch chile queso, tortilla strips, roasted Hatch green chiles, pan-fried onions and avocado ranch—heats up against the spicy Wild Fire ($13.50), featuring a beef patty, Texas asada (cheesesteak with onions, peppers and ‘shrooms), cheese sauce, jalapeños, lettuce and grilled pepper jack.
Spanish Village
, 4720 Almeda, will be offering a major discount for National Fajita Day. Normally $54.95, the beef fajita platter for two will be available for $29.99 and followed up with free churros on Thursday, August 18.
Slowpokes
, 2925 Richmond, 8147B Long Point, 1203 West 34th, is showing teachers some back-to-school appreciation from August 18–25, offering teachers who show their school ID a free 16-ounce cold brew with the purchase of a breakfast item.
Eureka Heights Brewing Company
, 941 West 18th, is teaming up with Hugs and Donuts
for a Beer and Donuts pairing on Friday, August 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission
($23.99) earns you a flight of five uniquely crafted donuts and a guided pairing of four 4-ounce Eureka Brews.
The Tasting Room
, 818 Town and Country, has announced it is closing its original and last location in Uptown Park, and the wine room plans to go out with a bang. Guests can stop by for deep wine discounts all month long, plus a Tips and Tastings event on August 18, a special Caymus Wine Dinner on August 23 and a final farewell party on August 27.