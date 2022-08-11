Support Us

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Fiery Burgers Heat Up a “Battle of the Burger” Competition

August 11, 2022 4:00AM

Rodeo Goat's "Hatch Me if You Can" burger returns for its Battle of the Burger competition for a limited time.
Rodeo Goat's "Hatch Me if You Can" burger returns for its Battle of the Burger competition for a limited time.
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, has brought back its in-house “Battle of the Burger” competition, with two burgers battling it out through August 30. See how the returning Hatch Me if You Can burger ($12)—made with white cheddar Hatch chile queso, tortilla strips, roasted Hatch green chiles, pan-fried onions and avocado ranch—heats up against the spicy Wild Fire ($13.50), featuring a beef patty, Texas asada (cheesesteak with onions, peppers and ‘shrooms), cheese sauce, jalapeños, lettuce and grilled pepper jack.

Spanish Village, 4720 Almeda, will be offering a major discount for National Fajita Day. Normally $54.95, the beef fajita platter for two will be available for $29.99 and followed up with free churros on Thursday, August 18.

Slowpokes, 2925 Richmond, 8147B Long Point, 1203 West 34th, is showing teachers some back-to-school appreciation from August 18–25, offering teachers who show their school ID a free 16-ounce cold brew with the purchase of a breakfast item.

Eureka Heights Brewing Company, 941 West 18th, is teaming up with Hugs and Donuts for a Beer and Donuts pairing on Friday, August 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission ($23.99) earns you a flight of five uniquely crafted donuts and a guided pairing of four 4-ounce Eureka Brews.

The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, has announced it is closing its original and last location in Uptown Park, and the wine room plans to go out with a bang. Guests can stop by for deep wine discounts all month long, plus a Tips and Tastings event on August 18, a special Caymus Wine Dinner on August 23 and a final farewell party on August 27.
Brooke Viggiano
