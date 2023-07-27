Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Bourbon Dinner and "Whisky + Wagyu" Pairing

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
On Monday, July 31, Eight Row Flint’s East End location, 3501 Harrisburg, will host a five-course bourbon dinner with Four Roses Bourbon, combining a chef-driven menu with exclusive picks from the Four Roses selection led by Master Distiller Brent Elliot. Highlights include veal empanada with olives and raisins, lamb chops salsa verde, strip steak mole and more. Tickets are $225++ and only 40 seats are available.
The 7th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns August 1-31, with more than a dozen classic delis across the country participating, including Deli Month co-founding restaurant Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak. Guests can enjoy a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and its education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will also be included.
Uchiko Houston, 1801 Post Oak, continues its bi-monrhly Whisky + Wagyu: The Distiller Series, this time with Michter's Distillery:. On Wednesday, August 2 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m, a special multi-course dinner will feature dishes such as Texas Wagyu Carpaccio with A5 fat washed ponzu and Australian Wagyu with tofu soubise. Tickets are $150. The special menu will be available every Wednesday at Uchiko Houston from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through October 4.
On Thursday, August 3 from 6 to 8 p.m., beer enthusiasts are invited to a four-course beer dinner at Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, featuring brews from Saint Arnold Brewery paired with courses from executive chef Christian Cardenas, including scallop crudo with Saint Arnold Summer Ale and smoked sirloin paired with Saint Arnold Amber Ale. Tickets are limited and price is $95, all-inclusive service gratuity and garage parking.
Messina Hof’s 46th Annual Harvest Festival returns to its Bryan vineyard each weekend in August and through September 2, featuring fun events like Moonlit and Daytime Harvests with picking and grape stomping, Murder Mystery Dinners, Food & Wine Pairing Classes, Luau BBQs, and a Grand Finale Gala on Saturday, August 26.
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, 1801 Yale, will celebrate White Linen Night at its Heights location on Saturday, August 5 from 4 to 10 p.m.. The celebration will include live music, limited-time street tacos and pint sized to-go margaritas, palomas and ranch waters. A carafe option will be available for the popular Damn Goode Margarita priced at only $32 with $4 off of refills for guests that bring back the carafe. There will be an outdoor tent with a mobile bar as well.
The 9th annual OkraFest Gala will take place at the Historic Galveston Water & Electric Light Community Center, 715 30th, on Saturday, August 5. The event raises funds for Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, offering a farm-fresh feast prepared by local chefs, a silent and live auction, and garden party with live music and dancing. Doors open at 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for VIP cocktail hour). Tickets are $175 GA and $250 VIP with tables and sponsorships available.