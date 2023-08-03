Upcoming Houston Food Events: Hidden Omakase Joins burger-chan's Anti Burger Club

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Moody Garden's Galveston Island Wine Festival is coming up next month (September 1–3), with early bird tickets to two of its events available at a discount now through August 7. Featuring 25 wineries, the Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting will be discounted from $275 to $200 and include access to the Wine’d Down After-Hours event at Palm Beach featuring the Line Up and fireworks; and the Freedom Stories: Bourbon Tasting be on sale down from $175 to $150.
Hopdoddy has introduced its August Burger of the Month – The Bodega Burger, inspired by a New York bodega and topped with chopped cheese patty, bread and butter pickles, spicy ketchup, lettuce, tomato and house mayo. In addition, starting Monday, August 7, Hopdoddy will be offering half off its full menu when you sit at the bar from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday (a $5 menu available to guests not sitting at the bar during those hours as well).
Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, continues its summer jazz series, The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz, on Thursday, August 10. From 6-9 p.m., jazz group Times 4 will perform live in the dining room, and for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu, a guest may take part in the endless Insatiable Glass wine sampling.
Uchiko Houston, 1801 Post Oak, will host two Makimono Rolling Classes this month, on Sundays, August 13 and August 20. Guests can enjoy a chef-led maki rolling experience where they’ll learn tips and tricks, followed by a multi-course tasting menu after the class.
Fan favorite gourmet burger concept, burger-chan, is hosting a one-night exclusive Anti Burger Club dinner with Hidden Omakase on Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will take place at burger-chan, 5353 West Alabama, and is limited to 28 seats. Guests can enjoy a menu collaboration between chefs Niki Vongthong and Willet Feng highlighting their love for Japanese food with some Southeast Asian influences thrown in. Price per person is $175 and reservations can be made online.