Upcoming Houston Food Events: Chefs for Farmers and a Jazzy Brunch

August 17, 2023 4:00AM

Get brunch plates and jazzy tunes at Brennan's of Houston's Jazz Brunch on Saturdays this August.
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Celebrating four years at its Fountain View location, Craft Pita will give away a free green iced sugar cookie from Michael’s Cookie Jar with every purchase at both locations on Thursday, August 17, followed by an anniversary special at the Fountain View location only on Friday, August 18. The first forty-four paying dine-in customers on Friday will receive a golden ticket for a special prize, with prizes from Craft Pita gift cards and wine to Craft Pita Olive Oil bottles and spices.

Jazz Brunch Sundays are fully booked during HRW, so Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is now offering its festive jazz brunch on Saturdays during the monthlong charitable giving event: August 19, August 26 and September 2. Guests can enjoy Texas-Creole specialties from the regular or HRW menus, including fan-favorites like the Creole fried chicken sandwich, Texas shrimp and grits, legendary turtle soup and Creole bread pudding. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, will host a special School Send-off brunch menu to pair with half-off wine by the bottle or glass from Hess Collection, Torresella and Miraval. The restaurant will be decorated for the occasion so parents can get their back-to-school selfies in, too.

Kriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, is hosting its monthly dinner series on Thursday, August 24 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a five course dinner and optional Greek wine pairing, with courses including branzino with heirloom eggplant and florina peppers; pomegranate glazed duck, kataifi with saffron custard and more. Tickets are $135 and space is limited.

Tickets are on sale now for the epic Chefs For Farmers event, returning to Houston with an extra day this year and held at Autry Park on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. This year’s top culinary lineup includes chefs Kirthan Shenoy (Auden), David Skinner (Th_Prsrv and Eculent), Alex Au-Yeung (Phat Eatery), Travis Mcshane and Ray Melendi (Ostia), Jassi Bindra (Amrina) and more with varying participation by day. Tickets are $135 GA and $185 VIP daily.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
