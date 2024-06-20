Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sip NOLA Inspired Classics and Enjoy Bludorn by the Sea

Navigation
June 20, 2024 4:00AM

Sip Vieux Carre cocktails and more at Brennan's Spirited Dinner.
Photo by Dragana Harris
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Led by sushi vets Chefs Patrick Pham and Daniel Lee, Aiko, 902 Washington, has launched a new Gentleman’s Omakase, offered from 5 p.m. to close. The 14-course omakase (priced at $150) features three Wagyu dishes and a 1.5-ounce pour of Fuji Single Grain Japanese Whiskey. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Now open in Houston, Detroit style pizzeria VIA 313, 10201 Katy Freeway, is featuring its Margherita Pizza to benefit local nonprofit Pride Houston 365, home to the Official Houston Pride Parade and Festival. Now through August 4, $1 from each pizza and every side of ranch ordered will go to Pride Houston 365 as part of Via 313’s Better Giving Through Pizza initiative.

In honor of World Refugee Day, Thursday, June 20, chefs Rafael Nasr of Craft Pita and Evelyn Garcia of Jūn are raising funds for local nonrofit Plant It Forward, which works to empower refugees to develop sustainable urban farming businesses that produce fresh and healthy food for their communities. Garcia and Nasr are also teaming up to sell a limited edition Thai Chili Honey Labneh shared plate served with Plant It Forward crudités. The plate will be available exclusively at both Craft Pita West University, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, and Craft Pita Briar Grove, 1920 Fountainview.

Guests are invited to a Garrison Brothers Dinner with Wild Oats, 1222 Witte, on Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $90/person and include a four-course menu with whiskey pairings from Garrison founder Dan Garrison. Highlights include oysters smoked with bourbon and beef tallow, bourbon glazed pork belly with apple slaw and mustard seeds, steak au poivre and chocolate cake with bourbon buttercream.

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, invites guests to a three-course Spirited Dinner with NOLA cocktail historian Elizabeth Pearce from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. Enjoy Brennan's bar standards, The Vieux Carré, The Julep, The Ramos Gin Fizz and Café Brûlot, paired with snapping turtle soup, wood-grilled beef tenderloin and Creole bread pudding. Cost is $140 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Galveston’s Hotel Lucine is teaming up with Bludorn, Navy Blue and Bar Bludorn to host Bludorn by the Sea, a three-night dinner series running Thursday, June 27, Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29. The weekend will feature three distinctive collaborative dinners in Hotel Lucine’s on-site restaurant, The Fancy. Cocktail hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. each night in The Den, with $4 dressed oysters and $14 martinis; and from 5 to 10 p.m. each night,

The Fancy will offer guests a five-course dining experience for $105 per person, with an optional $80 wine pairing. Highlights include farro verde arancini, deviled blue crab and “carpetbagger” prime rib with Bludorn chef de cuisine Chase Voelz on Thursday; clam fritters, scallop crudo and key lime ie with Navy Blue’s executive chef, Jerrod Zifchak on Friday; and a spotlight Bar Bludorn with ceviche tostada, masa gnocchi and pork presse with mole negro on Saturday. Also on Saturday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Molly Austad, wine director at Bludorn Hospitality, will host a wine tasting in The Den for $85 per person.
Brooke Viggiano
