Upcoming Houston Food Events: Top Chefs Collab on a Tel Aviv and New Orleans Inspired Summer Cookout

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
James Beard Award semifinalist and Top Chef contestant chef Dawn Burrell returns to the Houston food scene with an immersive dining experience dubbed “Sound and Color.” Burrell will collaborate with local chefs of varying cultures, as well as musical and mixed media artists, to dream up intimate themed dinners, with the first event held on Saturday, June 29 at 6 p.m. and featuring a collaboration with chef Dominick Lee of soon-to-open modern Creole restaurant, Augustine’s. Locations will be revealed to ticket holders, and future experiences feature chef Tristan Epp of Epp and Flow on Friday, July 12 and Equal Parts Brewing on Friday, July 26.
Wine tasting and educational experience The Generous Pour returns to The Capital Grille for its 16th year, running from July 1 through September 1. This year, guests can journey through California’s coastal growing regions of Sonoma, Mendocino and Santa Barbara, inspired by the theme of “Elevations - The Nature of Wine.” Prices start at $45 with the purchase of a dinner entrée.
Hope Farms, 10401 Scott, will host its July First Saturday Market on Saturday, July 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a "Summer Cookout" theme. Stock u on freshly harvested vegetables, score unique handmade goods, learn the secrets of spring gardening with a Hope Farms farmer, and enjoy free cooking classes for both kids and adults from chef Kevin Bryant of KB Culinary.
Be More Pacific, 506 Yale, will host its Fourth Annual Lumpia Eating Contest on Sunday, July 7, with festivities kicking off at 3 p.m. and the competition following at 3:45. Inspired by Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest, this event showcases Filipino egg rolls, or lumpia, with contestants primarily from local small businesses in the food, beverage and entertainment industries, plus one chosen via social media contest. Expect a lively competition, DJ beats, tasty food and more.
Hamsa chef Yotam Dolev is collaborating with chef Dominick Lee, recipient of the inaugural “Underbelly Scholarship" from James Beard award-winning chef Chris Shepherd, on a summer cookout menu at Hamsa, 5555 Morningside, on Sunday, July 14. Featuring the flavors of Tel Aviv and New Orleans, guests can enjoy a three-course family-style meal, with features like salatim spread, fried green tomato with cayenne-peach schug, blackened chicken kabab with black tahini, lemon harissa Gulf shrimp and grits and challah bread bananas foster pudding. Reservations are also open to the public via Resy for $65 a person