Upcoming Houston Food Events: Bastille Day Crêpes and 713 Day Booze

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
On Saturday, July 13, Diversion Cocktails, 7202 Long Point, is offering a 713 Day special that toasts to H-town’s arts, culture and entertainment. Space City residents are invited to sip on the $18 Candy Paint cocktail with rum, candy syrup, citrus, soda and cinnamon. Reservations are strongly encouraged.
On Saturday, July 13, Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, is celebrating 713 Day by cheering on the Astros and offering a $10 ‘Stros Smash Burger – double patty, American cheese, house-made pickles, aioli, fries with spicy ketchup – alongside $10 Crush City Margaritas and $5 mimosas.
Celebrating 713 Day and all things H-town, both locations of WILD Concepts invite locals to enjoy $7.13 specials on popular cocktails all day long on Saturday, July 13, including the tequila and passionfruit kissed Swangin’ and Bangin’ and the Still Sippin cocktail, a blend of bourbons, maple and orange. Folks can also enjoy a $5 Lemon Skunk that mixes a Lemon Drop shot with THC.
Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, is embracing the spirit of liberty and equality this Bastille Day, July 13-14. Guests can indulge in a glass (or a flight) of celebratory French wines while savoring one of France's national delights, crêpes. Go sweet with strawberry ice cream, fresh seasonal berries and whipped cream; or enjoy a savory crêpe featuring “intoku” wagyu A5 bavette, raclette, béchamel and black summer truffle, with wines from 2019 Domaine des Justices Bordeaux Blanc to Château Routas Côteaux Varois en Provence Rosé.
On Sunday, July 14 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., PKL Social, 1112 Shepherd, invites folks to wake up the wild way and enjoy an All-White Wimbledon party. The bar’s many TVs will display the iconic British tournament, specifically the Men’s Singles Finals, and all four of PKL Social's pickleball courts will be available for free open play. Guests can enjoy a Champagne Bar and a Strawberries & Cream station (a Wimbledon tradition since 1877), plus themed cocktails like the London Dry G&T, a Strawberry Smash Spritz and more.
Enjoy a Red, White & Brut Bastille Day Bash at Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, hosted on Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Joined by Moët Hennessy, the brasserie will host an afternoon filled with specialty cocktails, bubbles, brunch-sized bottles, raffles, swag, French discothèque tunes and food specials. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest French chic.
Artisans, 5745 Westheimer, invites guests to indulge in a taste of France on Bastille Day, Sunday, July 14. In addition to hosting live music and revelry, the restaurant is offering an exclusive three-course meal featuring French classics and cocktails for $69–highlights include escargot, New York strip and apple tart tatin. Reservations are required and seating is limited.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will celebrate Fête de la Bastille on Sunday, July 14, offering a celebratory prix-fixe, four-course Bastille Day menu with optional wine pairings. Highlights include roasted nectarine with 18-month-aged serrano ham and shaved summer truffle, seared wild striped sea bass served with smoked eggplant “caviar” and a rich saffron emulsion, roasted duck breast with duck fat “Anna” potato cake and black cherry sauce, and lime and rosemary ice cream with pavlova meringue, fresh berries and strawberry syrup. Cost is $88 per person with paired wines for $38 per person. Reservations are encouraged.