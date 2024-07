Upcoming Houston Food Events: Pop Up Pastries and Caviar Bumps

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:On Thursday, July 18, Brasserie 19 , 1962 West Gray, is celebrating National Caviar Day with Caviar Bumps, Caviar & Chips and Champagne and Vodka Shots to pair alongside. Fans can enjoy Kaluga Caviar Bumps for $20, Imperial Osetra Caviar Bumps for $20, traditional caviar service, and housemade chips and crème fraîche onion dip.Chef Tristen Epps, a 2024 James Beard Semifinalist for Best Chef South, is making his Houston return with a new Afro-Caribbean tasting menu concept,, expected to debut in 2025. In the meantime, Epps will be hosting a pop-up dinner series in a private dining space at, 500 Dallas, on Friday and Saturday nights from July 19 to August 3, presenting seven-course meals highlighting Afro-Caribbean foodways through modern cuisine and global influences. Tickets are $165 per person., 3737 Cogdell, is hosting an EaDough Pastries and Provisions pop-up on Sunday, July 21, offering the bakery’s famous “Crookie” ($8), a twice-baked croissant with a gooey chocolate chunk cookie nestled inside; Strawberry Brown Butter Frangipane Croix ($8.50); Cinnamon Brioche ($6.50); Almond Croissant Loaf ($8); and Cranberry Orange Scone ($6). Guests can also score seasonal Cereal lattes ($5) and Iced Cold Brew Lattes ($5). The pop–up will run from 10 a.m. to noon.National Tequila Day is Wednesday, July 24, and both locations of The Original Ninfa’s , 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak, will be serving Prickly Patron Margarita for $10. The cocktail combines a frozen Ninfarita with a shot of Patron Reposado and prickly pear syrup and is served in a festive Patron souvenir bottle. Auden , 3737 Cogdell, is toasting National Tequila Day with $8 Margarita Rosass, featuring LALO Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, guava, pomelo, lime and rose water. Derby Restaurant , 13150 Breton Ridge, is hosting its first Chef’s Dinner, featuring a five-course experience paired with Caymus wines, on Friday July 26 at 6:30 p.m. Highlights include peach and golden beet soup with whipped creme fraiche, smoked almonds and burrata; arugula salad dressed with orange blossom champagne vinaigrette; king salmon with Meyer lemon beurre blanc; sous vide NY strip with a tri-color potato hash and a red wine reduction, and apricot, pecan and white chocolate croissant bread pudding. Tickets are $300 per person.