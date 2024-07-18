Upcoming Houston Food Events: Pop Up Pastries and Caviar Bumps

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
On Thursday, July 18, Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is celebrating National Caviar Day with Caviar Bumps, Caviar & Chips and Champagne and Vodka Shots to pair alongside. Fans can enjoy Kaluga Caviar Bumps for $20, Imperial Osetra Caviar Bumps for $20, traditional caviar service, and housemade chips and crème fraîche onion dip.
Chef Tristen Epps, a 2024 James Beard Semifinalist for Best Chef South, is making his Houston return with a new Afro-Caribbean tasting menu concept, Buboy, expected to debut in 2025. In the meantime, Epps will be hosting a pop-up dinner series in a private dining space at Guard & Grace, 500 Dallas, on Friday and Saturday nights from July 19 to August 3, presenting seven-course meals highlighting Afro-Caribbean foodways through modern cuisine and global influences. Tickets are $165 per person.
Auden, 3737 Cogdell, is hosting an EaDough Pastries and Provisions pop-up on Sunday, July 21, offering the bakery’s famous “Crookie” ($8), a twice-baked croissant with a gooey chocolate chunk cookie nestled inside; Strawberry Brown Butter Frangipane Croix ($8.50); Cinnamon Brioche ($6.50); Almond Croissant Loaf ($8); and Cranberry Orange Scone ($6). Guests can also score seasonal Cereal lattes ($5) and Iced Cold Brew Lattes ($5). The pop–up will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
National Tequila Day is Wednesday, July 24, and both locations of The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak, will be serving Prickly Patron Margarita for $10. The cocktail combines a frozen Ninfarita with a shot of Patron Reposado and prickly pear syrup and is served in a festive Patron souvenir bottle.
Auden, 3737 Cogdell, is toasting National Tequila Day with $8 Margarita Rosass, featuring LALO Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, guava, pomelo, lime and rose water.
Derby Restaurant, 13150 Breton Ridge, is hosting its first Chef’s Dinner, featuring a five-course experience paired with Caymus wines, on Friday July 26 at 6:30 p.m. Highlights include peach and golden beet soup with whipped creme fraiche, smoked almonds and burrata; arugula salad dressed with orange blossom champagne vinaigrette; king salmon with Meyer lemon beurre blanc; sous vide NY strip with a tri-color potato hash and a red wine reduction, and apricot, pecan and white chocolate croissant bread pudding. Tickets are $300 per person.