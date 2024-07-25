Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Summer Sushi Experience and American Cocktail Storytime

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Now through August 31, Roka Akor, 2929 Weslayan, will offer its Summer Sushi Experience for $49 per person, featuring a 12-piece sushi and sashimi chef selection with a variety of maki, nigiri and sashimi. Expect treats like oysters with yuzu jelly, hamachi with shiso and preserved lemon, toro with Ossetra caviar and more.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Spirit Round Table: American Cocktail Storytime on Tuesday, July 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Brennan’s bar manager Thomas Cordes will share stories surrounding four influential cocktails in American history, each representative of an iconic city — the Cosmo (NYC), Southside (Chicago), Sazerac (New Orleans) and Mojito (Miami). Light bites will be served and guests are encouraged to stay for dinner following the session. Tickets are $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Houston Restaurant Weeks is back this August, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city from August 1 through Labor Day. Menus are officially live on the HRW site, so take a look and secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including coastally inspired contemporary kitchen Duchess, eclectic Indian stunner Amrina, hip Thai dining spot MaKiin, and more.
Founded by Kenny & Ziggy’s owner/chef Ziggy Gruber in collaboration with Jay Parker, owner of the now-shuttered Ben’s Best Deli in New York, the 9th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns August 1-31, with more than 45 classic delis participating across the country in an effort to bring attention to the iconic delicatessen and raise money for charity. Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, will be offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Houston Holocaust Museum, providing funds for the museum’s education programs. Each special Deli Month meal sold will include a complimentary ticket to the Houston Holocaust Museum.
Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, continues its Celebrity Chef Pop-Up Series, the quarterly dinner experience hosted by James Beard Award winner chef Chris Shepherd in benefit of the Southern Smoke Foundation, on Sunday, August 4 with seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. This summer pop-up will feature Shepherd, himself, presenting a “Sunday Supper” inspired by his favorite childhood restaurant in Omaha, Mr. C’s Steakhouse.
Guests can expect a dark and moody dining room lit with holiday lights, checkered tablecloths, and Rat Pack-era live music, personal storytelling, and a throwback family-style dinner with features including Parmigiano Reggiano broken from a quarter wheel with aged balsamic vinegar, lumache alla vodka and baked cacio e pepe, strip steak and chicken parmesan, tiramisu and more. Reservations are $195 per person, with optional wine pairings featuring some of Shepherd’s favorite Italian varietals for an additional $130 for standard or $315 prestige.