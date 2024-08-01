Upcoming Houston Food Events: White Linen Night and a Tiki Takover

Messina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance, will host its 47th annual Harvest Festival in Bryan during weekends this August, bringing daytime and moonlit harvests, grape picking and stomping, and special event including a Cellar Tour & Dinner on Saturday, August 3, Papa Paulo Port Party on Saturday, August 17, Grand Finale Gala on Saturday, August 24 and more.
Heights tradition White Linen Night will take over West 19th on Saturday, August 3 from 6 to 10 p.m., showcasing local small businesses for an evening of community, art, food and drink, live music and fun. This year, the official block party will require ticketed admission, starting at $10.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, will celebrate White LInen Night with drink specials, kicking off with a complimentary mimosa with any brunch order and happy hour with $7 Bloody Marys from noon to 1 p.m., followed by $10 espresso martinis til 6 p.m.
Christian’s Tailgate, 2820 White Oak, is also getting in on the White Linen Night action, hosting a DJ, food trucks, karaoke, photo booth and more from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Brenner’s on the Bayou, 3300 Smith, invites guests to a Tiki Takeover Dinner on Thursday, August 8 beginning at 7 p.m., featuring a four-course Caribbean-inspired menu paired with Don Q Rum cocktails. Highlights include seared tuna in a chili and fresh herb-infused coconut broth, Polynesian glazed short rib and more. Tickets are $175 per person.
With this year’s theme taking inspiration from “Presidential State Dinners,” Landry’s Houston Chef Series will come to a close with a Grand Finale Dinner at The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South, on Saturday, August 10. Featuring chefs from Landry’s signature restaurants, the evening begins with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by a ballroom dinner at 7 p.m. with highlights like Texas BBQ Croquette, Day Boat Halibut, Beef Top Sirloin with Butter Potatoes, "The Red, White and Blue" dessert with blueberry cheesecake, red velvet sponge, cream cheese mousse. Tickets are $200.
The Houstonian Hotel, 111 North Post Oak, will host a Battle of the Bubbles, an upscale tea-style brunch with a bubbly reception by sommelier Eric Blokkum, on Sunday, August 18 at its historic Manor House. Champagne-tasting stations will be set up where guests can vote on their favorites from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with a bubbly–paired brunch to follow featuring bites from executive chef Gonzalo Campos. Highlights include lobster roll, smoked salmon and caviar tea sandwiches with cucumber and mascarpone, deviled quail egg and fig brulee. Cost is $149++ ($139++ for members).
The Malibu Barbie Cafe experience is coming to Houston this August through mid-October at Junction HTX, 8200 Washington. Guests can experience Barbiecore dining, with a fast-casual menu created by Master Chef finalist and Chopped Champion chef Becky Brown, alongside a groovy roller rink. Tickets for the restaurant start at $25 each and include a $10 food and $5 merch credit.