Upcoming Houston Food Events: Prepare for the "Battle of the Burger"

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Craft Pita and Kolache Shoppe have joined forces for Kolache Shoppe's newest monthly collab creation, the Lebanese Sausage and Cheese Kolache. The Halal-friendly kolache features a hot soujouk beef link sausage with Mediterranean spices and Ackawi cheese wrapped in Kolache Shoppe's signature dough, topped with melted butter and Craft Pita's Za'atar seasoning. Get it Thursdays through Saturdays at the Greenway Shoppe, 3945 Richmond, and Fridays through Sundays at the Heights, 1031 Heights and Pearland, 11940 Broadway, locations.
Jonathan’s the Rub will offer a dedicated menu to support the critical work of Kids’ Meals Inc., available through August 30 at all three Jonathan’s locations. Each special brunch (Memorial only) and lunch menu will result in a $3 donation, with a $5 donation for every dinner ordered from the special Kids Meals menu. Dine on chicken and sausage gumbo, blackened shrimp and grits, Snickers pie and more.
Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, brings back its in-house “Battle of the Burger” competition with the return of the “Hatch Me if You Can” burger battling the spicy “Radio G.O.A.T.” through August 26. The returning burger features white cheddar Hatch chile queso, tortilla strips, roasted Hatch green chiles, pan-fried onions and avocado ranch on a brioche bun for $12.49); while the over-the-top Radio G.O.A.T. features a beef patty, double pepper jack, roasted green chiles, prickly pear BBQ sauce, cactus fries and micro cilantro for $13.49.
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 705 Main, is celebrating 24 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout on Sunday, August 18 from noon to 6 p.m. Beer geeks are invited to don their favorite 1980s attire and take the stage for an epic karaoke showdown (noon to 4 p.m) as Flying Saucer taps a bunch of exclusive brews from Prairie, Other Half, Jester King, New Belgium and more.
Guard and Grace, 500 Dallas, invites guests to the Rare Rioja Dinner on Friday, August 23 at 7 p.m., offering attendees the opportunity to savor three rare library selections from Bodegas Manzanos Rioja (1961, 1964, 1981), as well as the current 2014 Gran Reserva. Enjoy the ultra-exclusive wines alongside a five-course, expertly paired dinner.