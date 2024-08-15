Upcoming Houston Food Events: Hatch Chiles Bring the Heat to Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
After months of research and recipe testing, MARCH, 1624 Westheimer, has unveiled its latest Mediterranean menu, "La Superba: The Republic of Genova," offering a glimpse into the culinary history of Genovese cuisine as shaped by spices, trade routes and more. Guests can enjoy six- and nine-course tasting menus featuring highlights such as Capponada, a chilled dish of preserved fish with olives, capers and sailor’s crackers; Mandilli de Saea, a Ligurian sheet pasta in a duo of sauces – Pesto alla Genovese and an Alpine sauce of walnuts, cream, butter and shaved Perigord truffles; and Maialino di Latte, a spiced and stuffed Ligurian sausage with spiced blackcurrant pork jus. As always, the talented team has crafted a sophisticated cocktail and wine program to complement the tastings. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
A fan-favorite limited-edition bowl has returned to Ramen Tatsu-Ya, the rich and smoky Hatch Chile Ramen. Featuring hatch chile in three ways – wok-fired, powdered and infused into a hatch-miso chicken broth alongside fried chashu pork – the bowl offers medium spice, with optional add-ins like parmesan, corn and yuzu “flavor bombs” and extra lime to tame the heat.
The Spring Branch location of Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, will host its annual Back to School Bash on Wednesday, August 21 from 5 to 9 p.m., inviting kids and families to enjoy free activities, one-night-only sausage corndogs and its signature menu of smoked meats, burgers, salads and sides, desserts and more. Kids aged 12 and under eat for free, and every Feges BBQ kids meal includes a complimentary scoop of Cosmic ice cream.
Derby Restaurant, 13150 Breton Ridge, will host a five-course Caymus Wine dinner on Friday, August 23 at 6:30 p.m.. Highlights include peach and golden beet soup, arugula salad dressed with orange blossom Champagne vinaigrette, seared King salmon in Meyer lemon beurre blanc, sous vide NY Strip and apricot, pecan, and white chocolate croissant bread pudding. Tickets are $195 per person.
Lyric Market, 411 Smith, is saying goodbye to summer with an "Adios Summer Fiesta" on Saturday, August 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy summer-inspired drink specials and food from Lyric Market’s eight diverse restaurant concepts alongside fun from live mariachi (1 to 3 p.m.) to bingo (3 to 5 p.m.).
Paella Sunday is going down at Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, on Sunday, August 25. Chef Eduardo Alcayaga will cook up his seasonal paella with seafood over a live fire on the patio and guests can add optional Spanish wine pairing for $15 ($56 by the bottle) and appetizers like Gulf snapper ceviche and hummus and mutabal dip prior to the paella. Seating times are 1, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the paella is $38.