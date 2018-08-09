Upcoming Houston Food Events: Houston Food Fest Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will host its next Chefs + Brewers Dinner on Thursday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will feature a meal paired with craft beers from Saint Arnold Brewing Company for $75 per person. Book online or call 713-360-6477.
The Houston Food Fest returns to Hermann Square Park, 900 Smith, on Saturday, August 18 from noon to 10 p.m. Guests can expect more than 70 food vendors featuring everything from pizza-in-a-cone to bao buns. Early bird admission tickets are available for $5, with food and beverages available for purchase at the festival.
The Grove, 1611 Lamar, continues its Sunday Supper dinner series with a special event on Sunday, August 19. Guests can enjoy the restaurant in a private event setting with a multi-course, family-style dinner and interactive cocktail hour. Dine on dishes such as grilled jalapeño sausage, golden trout grilled on corn husk, Prime NY strip with charred red pepper sauce, and bacon-wrapped quail bites. The event is limited to 40 seats. Dinner is $50 per person and includes a welcome cocktail, valet and gratuity. Wine pairings can be added for $20, and a cash bar will also be available. Sunday Supper will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (with the next date on September 9).
On Monday, August 20 at 8 p.m., guests are invited to a Blackout Dinner at Henderson Heights, 908 Henderson. The Dining in the Dark experience will challenge the senses of taste, smell, touch and sounds in total darkness, offering a 3-course set menu with two cocktail pairings in a fun casual atmosphere. Tickets are $49 per person.
Ben McPherson’s new Bravery Chef Hall pasta concept, BOH Pasta, will be taking over the kitchen at Prohibition, 1008 Prairie, on Tuesday, August 21. Guests can get a menu preview with three antipasti, three pastas and a pizza al taglio. The kitchen opens at 4 p.m. and there will also be happy hour specials provided by Prohibitions bar staff.
On Tuesday, August 21 at 7 p.m., Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will host a special dinner with French Country Wines, featuring the wines of Domaine Rouge Bleu. The dinner will feature four wines paired with a four-course French Provence menu, including dishes such as cod brandade, lamb daube and chocolate mousse. The cost per person is $75 plus tax and gratuity (a $40 per person deposit via PayPal is required to reserve a seat). For reservations, call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.
