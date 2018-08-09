Upcoming Houston Food Events: Houston Food Fest Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will host its next Chefs + Brewers Dinner on Thursday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will feature a meal paired with craft beers from Saint Arnold Brewing Company for $75 per person. Book online or call 713-360-6477.

The Houston Food Fest returns to Hermann Square Park, 900 Smith, on Saturday, August 18 from noon to 10 p.m. Guests can expect more than 70 food vendors featuring everything from pizza-in-a-cone to bao buns. Early bird admission tickets are available for $5, with food and beverages available for purchase at the festival.