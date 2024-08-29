Upcoming Houston Food Events: "It's Showtime!" at Betelgeuse Betelgeuse

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
In honor of Bourbon Heritage month, Garrison Brothers Distillery is bringing back its Hye Fashioned Takeover this September, raising funds for Boot Campaign to support veterans and military families while showcasing Garrison’s award-winning bourbon in Old Fashioned cocktails. Nearly 400 establishments are participating across the country this year, with Houston participants including Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Brennan’s Houston, Ducky McShweeney's Pub, La Reserve Whiskey Lounge, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar and more.
Pizza and cocktail dive Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is celebrating the release of the highly anticipated film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with two weeks of special events, from themed parties and fun runs to costume contests and more, from September 4 to September 15. Cocktails like the Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian (the unmade sequel) and “Beetle Juice” (THC Spirit, Blackberry Smash with ginger beer or gin) will be available at both the Washington and Montrose locations; and on September 6 and September 13, fans are invited to don their best Beetlejuice-themed ghoulish garb for two separate costume contests at the Washington location.
Roka Akor, 2929 Weslayan, has two upcoming events, starting with a Highballs & Hand Rolls Night on Thursday, September 5 at 6:30 p.m., featuring a selection of handrolls like Salmon Avocado, Crunchy Spicy Tuna, Hamachi Serrano while guests sip highballs for $49 per person; followed by a Revana Wagyu Wine Dinner on Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m., where guests can experience pairings from Napa Valley, Willamette Valley and Yakima Valley, alongside a four-course menu featuring sushi, lobster and Snake River Farms American Wagyu prepared on Roka’s Akor’s signature robata grill for $150 per person.
The Market Square Park Farmers Market is back starting on September 7, a free and family-friendly event will be held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 16. To celebrate the fall season, the market is hosting a series of fun and educational programming, including vendor demonstrations, DIY projects, live music and happenings like the Farmers Market Block Party on September 28, October 26 and November 16.
The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America initiative will host a walk-around tasting at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, on Thursday, September 12 at 6 p.m. Hosted by chef Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó along with numerous other Houston chefs, guests can enjoy food stations with bites that reflect the chefs’ signature styles, plus beverage stations and other activations. Tickets are $175 GA and $250 Premier.
On Thursday, September 12 at Eden Plant Co., 3401 Harrisburg, Friends of El Salvador hosts its second annual Flores y Sonrisas Fundraising Reception to help support struggling families in El Salvador. This year, JŪN chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu will be helping to curate the menu, with highlights such as Ceviche de Pescado, Pan Con Salchicha, Quesadilla con mantequilla de sesamo and Sope con frijoles y crema alongside an assortment of pastries prepared by chef Otto Sanchez. Tickets are $125.