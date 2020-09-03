Upcoming Houston Food Events: Dine In or Out to Support No Kid's Hungry

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Houston Restaurant Weeks has announced it will extend its run through the end of September in order to raise more money to fight hunger and further support the restaurants and industries that support the charitable cause. Diners can continue to enjoy multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner (with dine-in and takeout options) at over 200 local restaurants.

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, will participate in the No Kid Hungry campaign by donating $1 from every purchase of its legendary flaky roti canai ($5) to the cause. The promotion runs now through October 16 and is offered for dine-in and to-go orders.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has also signed up to participate for the entirety of No Kid Hungry's Houston campaign, donating $1 for each purchase of one of its signature cold tastings, both by dine-in and to-go customers. Featured tastings include Sake Ginger (salmon, tomato ginger water, compressed mango, pickled red onions, $16); Hirame Crudo (flounder, white chili ponzu, yuzu tobiko, $14); Smoked Ceviche (flounder, onions, serranos, smoked avocado puree, smoked maldon salt, $13); Wagyu Tataki (American wagyu, basil pesto, ponzu reduction, fried garlic, $22); and Hamachi Kosho (yellowtail, tomato oil, ponzu, serrano salt, serrano puree, garlic chip, $14).

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, is now taking orders for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year which falls on Friday September 18 this year. Guests can order a la carte, complete meal packages and fast-breaking platters by Friday, September 11 for pick up Friday, September 18 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The dinner for four package offers chicken soup, matzo balls, chicken liver and Challah for starters; a choice of main course dishes that include brisket, apricot-roasted chicken, stuffed cabbage or combinations of all; and a choice of kugels, a choice of two side dishes and a choice of two desserts for $195++. Find the order forms to fax online or call 713-871-8883. Orders can also be taken for Yom Kippur which falls later in September.

On Thursday, September 10, Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, will host an End of Summer Bubbles Dinner featuring sparkling wines from around the world (including one Champagne) paired with dishes that include scallop carpaccio, grilled octopus, duck confit, beef roulade and chocolate lava cake. The five-course dinner will be available all night long beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $89 per person plus tax and gratuity. Masks are required going to and from the tables or when moving about in the dining room. Call 713-528-2264.

Chef and restaurateur Chris Shepherd is kicking off a new Zoom cooking class series where he’ll cook through some of his favorite cookbooks. First up is Chrissy Teigen's Cravings, with a Zoom on Saturday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m. for $150 per couple ($20 from each ticket sold will be donated to Southern Smoke to provide financial assistance to food and beverage industry workers in crisis). The class will cover The Dump and Done Ramen Salad, Shrimp Summer Rolls, Thai Beef Salad, and Roast Chicken and Vegetables. Participants can pick up all ingredients and their copy of Cravings at 1100 Westheimer on September 11 between noon and 5 p.m.

Underbelly Hospitality will also run the third installment of Drinkin' with Dusty, a virtual tasting session featuring Hay Merchant's Dusty Brittain and Saint Arnold’s Brock Wagner. On Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m., Brittain and Brock will lead a tasting through the following beers: Bishop's Barrel No. 18, Bishop's Barrel No. 16, Bishop's Barrel No. 12, Lawnmower and Oktoberfest. Guests can pick up the tasting kit ($100, includes five beers and a Hay Merchant Snack Plate with meats, pickles and cheeses) at 1100 Westheimer between noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 12.