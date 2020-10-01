Upcoming Houston Food Events: Antone's Latest H-Town Originals Sandwich is a Schnitzelfest

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West T C Jester, has released its next H-Town Originals for the month of October: Brock’s Schnitzelfest with Saint Arnold’s Brock Wagner. Legacy Restaurants chef Alex Padilla and Wagner collaborated on the Oktoberfest-inspired sandwich, featuring a panko breaded pork chop served, Saint Arnold Oktoberfest apple butter, whole grain mustard and sauerkraut on a toasted pretzel bun. The Schnitzelfest sandwich sells for $8.95, with 50 percent of the proceeds benefiting Texas Children’s Hospital.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company has reworked its popular neighborhood pub crawl, running a Support Houston Pub Crawl (Part Two) from now through Sunday, October 4. Beer fans can hit up the Beer Garden & Restaurant to pick up a punch card or print one online, then pop by at least six of the stops on the list and score a stamp while there. The lineup includes Cedar Creek, Hughie’s Tavern on 18th and North Main, D&T Drive Inn, Monkey’s Tail, Preslee’s, Harold’s, Burger Joint Heights, Eight Row Flint, Cactus Cove and McIntyre's. When the card gets six stamps, Saint Arnold will hook you up with an Art Car IPA-style Pub Crawl or Saint Arnold HOU pint glass (cards can be redeemed at the brewery through Sunday, October 11).

Treat yourself to the Premium Chirashi and Sake Tasting at Kata Robata. Photo by Carla Gomez

Offering one of the best sake selections in Houston, Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, will be celebrating World Sake Day with both in-house and to-go options. Diners inside the restaurant can order a flight of sake (three two-ounce pours) for $20, available Thursday, October 1 through Wednesday, October 7. Featured sakes include the bright and lean Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds" Tokubetsu Junmai Nigori , savory Kanbara "Bride of the Fox" Junmai Ginjo with a lingering hint of sweetness, and Konteki "Tears of Dawn" Daiginjo, offering lush notes of tropical banana, anise seed and truffle.

On October 1 only, Kata Robata will offer a special to-go kit of three 300-milliliter bottles of sake and a Premium Chirashi (rice bowl with housemade anago, otoro, ikura, West Coast and Japanese uni, Dungeness crab and madai with caviar). The complete kit is $130 (only 60 are available). To reserve, email emu.kata.robata@gmail.com. Pickup will be 5-6 p.m. on October 1. Kata Robata will also be offering Dassai "23" Junmai Daiginjo 300-milliliter bottles at a discounted price of $65 (normally $80) October 1-7 both dine-in and to-go.

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk, is collaborating with Karbach Brewery on a week-long craft beer dinner starting Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 11. The four-course beer dinner ($50++) features cornbread and wedge salad with hatch chile butter, candied pecans, blue cheese and paired with Crawford Bock; seared scallop and Gulf shrimp with pumpkin butter, butternut squash succotash and paired with Love Street; hickory smoked ribeye with roasted fennel and sweet potato mash (Memorial) or roasted airline chicken with roasted fingerling, heirloom carrots, turnips and seasonal greens (Sugar Land) paired with Hopadillo IPA; and campfire s’mores paired with Southern Wheat.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch, invites guests to join a Virtual Maki Rolling Class, hosted by chef-owner Sherman Yeung via Zoom on Tuesday, October 6 at 6:30 p.m. Sign ups are open through October 4 and customers pick up their maki-making kits on October 5. Tickets are $70 and include ingredients for three maki rolls and access to class. Add a bottle of Dassai 45 sake for $20.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a lavish, four-course dinner paired with a fine selection of Left Bank wines on Tuesday, October 13 at 6:45 p.m. Co-owner and chef Philippe Verpiand will show off classic French cuisine in the form of sea-bass tartare, duck leg confit cassoulet, braised short rib and goat cheese nougat . The cost of the dinner is $98 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.