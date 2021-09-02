Upcoming Houston Food Events: In-Season Wine Dinners and a Chef Throwdown

In response to Hurricane Ida and to support the needs of our neighbors in Louisiana, the Houston Food Bank is urgently looking for volunteers to help them build more disaster boxes. Individuals or groups can register online and find shifts that work for them, with morning, afternoon and evening shifts available.
Throughout September, six Houston-area chefs will be participating in the Best Dish Throwdown competition at the Rice Village Farmers Market and the Heights Mercantile Farmers Market. Alternating locations every weekend, two chefs will compete knockout-style to create the best dish as voted on by market attendees. The final cook-off and winner of the Best Dish Throwdown will be announced on September 26 at the Heights Mercantile Farmers Market. The lineup includes KIN chef Henry Lu versus Prego’s Matt Zach on Sunday, September 5 (RVFM), chef Paris Anton of Vegan AF(ish) versus chef and caterer Jane Wild on Sunday, September 12 (HMFM) and The Informal Grub chef Megan Snell versus Cochinita & Co.’s Alexandra Sainz on Sunday, September 19 (RVFM).
Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will host Klaus Oestermann on Thursday, September 9 for a special evening of Oestermann Family Wines paired with a curated dining experience by chef . Oestermann is a small lots, limited-availability producer of single vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc from the top vineyards in Napa Valley. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $140 per person. Call 832-618-1233 or reserve online (seating is limited).
On Friday, September, 10, 8th Wonder Distillery, 2202 Dallas, will host a Shake Shack x 8th Wonder Distillery tasting event, sipping through Shake Shack's seasonal Summerades paired with 8th Wonder's spirits from 5 to 8 p.m. The tasting is free to attend.
Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, is hosting a Penfold Wine Dinner on Wednesday, September 15, showcasing a collection from the Australian wine producer’s wine library along with a five-course menu curated by executive chef Hassan Obaye. The progressive menu will feature by-the-glass pairings with dishes including spot prawn aquachile, pan seared halibut with yuzu beurre blanc, slow lamb and foie gras sando, and apple tarte tatin. The event will be hosted in Le Colonial's sultry upstairs lounge beginning with a cocktail reception and featuring hand-passed hors d'oeuvres at 6 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $249.99 excluding tax and a 20 percent gratuity. Reserve your spot on OpenTable.