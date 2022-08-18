Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Texas-Creole Family Supper and the Month of Gr8 Giving

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Pluckers Wing Bar’s
six Houston-area locations are celebrating the return of the school year, inviting teachers to kick off their weekend with a complimentary appetizer every Friday year-round. Also year-round, kids can eat for free every Tuesday.
Gr8 Plate Hospitality
has launched its third annual Month of Gr8 Giving now through September 4, at all The Union Kitchen
locations and Cypress Italian concept Passerella
offering special lunch and dinner menus benefitting Casa de Esperanza, a local non-profit offering much-needed residential and family support to at-risk children and families. At Passerella, $5 from every $45 three course dinner will go toward Casa De Esperanza, and at The Union Kitchen locations, $2 from every $22 three course lunch menu and $3 from every $35 three course dinner menu will go toward the organization. Highlights from the Passerella dinner menu include antipasto salad, linguine crusted snapper, nduja pizza and tiramisu Crusted Snapper, Nduja Pizza, and Tiramisu. From The Union Kitchen Gr8 Giving menu, guests can expect dishes like mango shrimp eggrolls, pork milanese and warm apple turnover.
Local Group Brewing
, 1504 Chapman, will host its first Silent Disco on Friday August 19, with $15 headsets including a first drink on the house. Drink specials include pints for $4 and $5 glasses of wine.
On Tuesday, August 23 beginning at 6:30 p.m., Lexie Brennan-Martin will host a special Family Supper with the Houston Dinner Club
at Brennan’s of Houston
, 3300 Smith. The evening includes a four-course meal of elegant Texas-Creole fare, with highlights including pecan crusted Gulf fish and roasted sliced beef tenderloin, plus fan favorites like turtle soup and bananas foster. Cost is $99++ per person ($150++ with optional wine pairings).
Guests are invited to explore Antonutti wines from the Grave del Friuli appellation at an Antonutti Wine Dinner
at Roma Ristorante
, 2347 University, on Wednesday, August 24 at 7 p.m. Learn about the special winery and wines from wine expert Melania Spagnoli over a four-course menu by chef Kevin Bryant, with dishes from peach and prosciutto herbed ricotta crostini and fresh fusilli pasta to roasted duck leg with creamy polenta. Limited seating is available. Tickets are $89 plus tax and gratuity. Book by calling 713-664-7581.
Before saying so-long to Summer, Carrabba’s Italian Grill
is hosting a Season’s Peak Wine Dinner on Wednesday, August 24 starting at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a four-course food and wine pairing featuring classic Italian dishes with wine varietals that complement the summer season, including
Spiedino Di Mare (breadcrumb coated and fried shrimp in lemon-butter sauce), Tuscan Strawberry Salad, Pollo Rosa Maria (wood-grilled chicken stuffed with fontina cheese and prosciutto) and Berries and Butter Cake. Cost is $55 per person and guests can RSVP online.