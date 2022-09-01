Upcoming Houston Food Events: Ramen Tatsu-Ya Celebrates 10 Years of Slurping

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Founded in Austin in 2012, Ramen Tatsu-Ya will celebrate its tenth anniversary by offering free prizes on September 1-4 to every diner at all Ramen Tatsu-Ya locations, including the Houston location, 1722 California, opened in 2017. Upon checkout, guests will receive an unmarked red envelope containing a surprise (from ramen for a year to up to 50 percent off the total bill on your next visit). Additionally, exclusively on September 1, the first 25 customers will receive a complimentary reprint of one of the ramen shop’s coveted cheeky T-shirts, while stock and sizes last. Guests visiting the ramen restaurant in early September may also want to take advantage of the seasonal bowl, Hatch Chile Miso ($15), on the menu through the end of September.
Garrison Brothers 2022 Bourbon Takeover of America is set to begin Thursday, September 1, and this year, Houston is getting on board to celebrate with over 25 participating restaurants and bars across the city—including Bayou & Bottle, Hamsa, Permission Whiskey & Service Co., Whiskey Cake, Wicklow Heights and more. For the entire month of September, participating spots will offer one-of-a-kind Garrison Brothers bourbon cocktails and dishes showcasing Small Batch and HoneyDew.
Help crown the “Official Drink of H-Town” at a cocktail competition at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, taking place on Wednesday, September 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. Featured bartenders will present an original cocktail using spirits from Grey Goose and Patrón to Bacardi Ocho, Bombay Sapphire, or Teeling; and a panel of beverage experts and event attendees will taste and vote for the winning cocktail, which will be featured on the Bayou & Bottle menu for one year. Tickets (limited) are $25 and include three-ounce samples of each cocktail and charcuterie. Proceeds from the competition will benefit Southern Smoke Foundation and the Houston Chapter of the Bartenders’ Guild of America.
Guests are invited to a Tenuta Argentiera Wine Dinner at Roma Ristorante, 2347 University, on Thursday, September 8, as chef Kevin Bryant prepares a four-course menu to pair with the Tuscan wines. Menu highlights include Polpo alla Griglia, rigatoni with smoked pancetta, braised duck leg and pistachio cannoli. Seats (limited) are $89 per guest plus tax and gratuity and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Call 713-664-7581.
Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway, will host a five-course Tequila Dinner with Mijenta Tequila on Friday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m. Paired with Mijenta’s bespoke distilled blanco and reposado tequilas, highlights include Fluke Ceviche paired with a Strawberry-Habanero Mexican Mule, Chuleta de Puerco Al Pastor and a Spicy Pineapple-Cucumber Margarita and Carne Asada with Mijenta Reposado Tequila. Cost is $99++ per person.
Stella’s Wine Bar at The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South, has launched a series of educational monthly wine events continuing through the end of the year. Each event is $75 per person, with upcoming events including a Fall into Italy wine tasting (September 10), Oktoberfest celebration (October 8), How to Survive All the Family Dynamics of the Holidays with Wine (November 12) and A Bubbly Ending to 2022 (December 10).
Elegant pop-up affair Le Dîner en Blanc – Houston returns on September 24 at a new secret location, where guests can dress in white and dine and dance under the stars in one giant picnic. Register now for a chance to score a coveted invitation.