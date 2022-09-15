Upcoming Houston Food Events: Enjoy a Three-Course Lunch on the Bay

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, now offers a three-course Chef’s Tasting Menu for lunch. Guests can choose from options such as Fig & Pistachio Salad, Seafood Gumbo, Pan-Seared Golden Tile, Chimichurri-Marinated Bavette, Coconut Mousse and Choco Flan, among others. Cost is $35 plus $5 for a paired glass of wine.
In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is bringing back a fan favorite: The Ultimate Burger, which rocks an ingredient from every burger on the menu. The epic burger will be available from at all Hopdoddy locations on September 17-18 (for dine-in customers only).
Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year beginning at sundown on Sunday September 25 and ending the evening of Tuesday, September 27), and Yom Kippur (the Jewish Day of Atonement running October 4-5) are around the corner; and Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 1743 Post Oak, will be offering a special menu for each. Preorders for Rosh Hashana can be made no later than Sunday, September 18, for pick up Sunday, September 25 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Yom Kippur orders can be made Tuesday, September 27, for pick up Tuesday, October 4 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Camerata, 1830 Westheimer, will put the spotlight on Pet-Nat wines (short for Petillant Naturel, a fermentation technique used to produce sparkling wine) on Wednesday, September 21. Camerata’s GM and sommelier Elyse Wilson will host the Hippie Pet-Nat Party, complete with costumes, music, lots of fun food and lots of Petillant Naturel wines from around the world from 6 to 9 p.m. A la carte options start at $6 a glass and a special Col Fondo-based drink called "The Vegetable Garden" (think of a tomatillo-esque Bloody Mary) will be available. The evening is open to everyone with no tickets or door charges.
On Thursday, September 22, Montrose Cheese & Wine, 1618 Westheimer, invites guests to join sake specialist Chris Melton in a sake and cheese tasting experience, starting with a crash course a la Saké 101 and pairing four sakés with four different kinds of cheese and accouterment. Only ten seats are available and the tasting runs around 60-90 minutes beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, will be hosting a special Tequila Dinner dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 22. Highlights include red fish ceviche tostadas served with the 1973 Margarita, shrimp cake in guajillo sauce with a Sunset Blvd cocktail, pork ribeye in salsa verde served with a Pimento Paloma, and a cinnamon churro filled with Bavarian cream and served with “Something Insolito for your Table.”
Yaga’s Entertainment’s Shrimp Gumbo Cook-Off returns to the Historic Strand District on September 23-24, featuring more than three tons of gumbo and thousands of pounds of shrimp. The fun kicks off with a Friday Kick-Off Party in Saengerfest Park at 7:30 p.m. (tickets are $65 and include a Texas-sized fried shrimp dinner, free-flowing beverages and live entertainment); followed by the 13th Annual Galveston Island Shrimp Festival on Saturday, with the Shrimp Gumbo Cook-Off kicking off at 10 a.m. and Famous Gumbo Stroll running from noon to 4 p.m. Ticket holders (prices starting at $15) will receive a gumbo sampling cup to taste up to 40-ounce of shrimp gumbo from more than 40 cook-off teams.
Big Green Egg’s official pitmaster and guest chef Jack Arnold will join Four Seasons executive chef Paul Peddle for a Big Green Egg Cookout on the Hotel’s resort-style pool deck on Saturday, September 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy a menu of elevated comfort food with highlights from grilled American wagyu tenderloin from KOW Steaks to jalapeño cheddar sausage from Southside BBQ. Tickets are $89 ($35 for children) with a cash bar available.
The Union Kitchen locations (Kingwood, Memorial and Katy) is celebrating Oktoberfest by partnering with select local breweries on a four-course German-inspired beer dinner ($69 per person with beer pairings)—think Bavarian salted pretzels, classic German jagerschnitzel with a mushroom demi-glace and more, plus musical entertainment provided by Das Ist Lustig–on select dates from from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Taste through the beers of Back Pew Brewing on Tuesday, September 27 at The Union Kitchen Kingwood; Spindletap Brewery at The Union Kitchen Memorial on Wednesday, September 28; and No Label Brewing at The Union Kitchen Katy on Thursday, September 29.