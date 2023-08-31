Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate the Jewish Holidays with Matzo Balls

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Pizaro’s, 11177 Katy Freeway, 1000 West Gray, is offering its Cracker Thin Pizza now through September 14. The Midwest style 14" pizzas are super thin and crispy, offered with “Build your Own” options at both locations.
Aya Sushi, 5407A Bellaire, is celebrating its first anniversary by showcasing seasonal Japanese fish at an omakase experience ($135 for 19 courses) through November, and offering 30 percent off its sake collection and highballs from now through Sunday, September 3.
Talented Houston bartenders will once again compete for the honor of creating the “Official Drink of H-Town” on Wednesday, September 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Hotel Houston. A panel of beverage experts and event attendees will taste and vote for the winning cocktail, which will be featured on the Bayou & Bottle menu for one year. Tickets are $35 and include three-ounce samples of each featured cocktail, small plates and musical entertainment. Proceeds from the competition will benefit Southern Smoke Foundation and the Houston Chapter of the Bartenders’ Guild of America.
On Wednesday, September 6, Georgia James, 3503 West Dallas, will host a Garrison Brothers Bourbon Dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a honeydew bourbon welcome cocktail, passed appetizers, and courses such as peached bbq glazed quail, 44 Farms short rib barbacoa and sopapillas with bourbon cinnamon honey. Cost is $150 per person.
To commemorate 45 years, popular Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana invites guests to “Paint September Pink” with a month-long celebration, including the launch of a limited-time Hatch Chile menu items (beginning September 6) and Tito’s Vodkarita, the return of the TC salsa bar, TC’s all-new Frito’s Pie Quesadilla (beginning September 25) and more.
The Jewish holidays are coming up in September, and Houston Catering Concepts is taking pre-orders. Rosh Hashanah orders are due by Friday, September 8 for pickup on Friday, September 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; while Yom Kippur orders should be placed by September 18 for pickup on Sunday, September 24 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The menus feature bread and schmears, salads, blintzes, brisket, chicken soup, honey cake and more.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside, will celebrate the Jewish New Year with a tasty spread, with orders open Friday, September 1 through Tuesday, September 12 at 5 p.m. (customers can pick up their orders on Friday, September 15). Options include salatim, challah, hummus, braised lamb shank, Israeli salad, orange cake and more.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, has created menus for the Jewish holidays as well, including a la carte options or a prix-fixe Erev Yom Tov menu for Rosh Hashana featuring delights like matzo balls, apricot roasted chickens, stuffed cabbages, and kugels ($239, feeds up to six). All Rosh Hashanah orders must be placed by Friday, September 8 and picked up between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, September 15. Yom Kippur package and ala-carte menus with an order deadline on Monday, September 18.