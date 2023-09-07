Upcoming Houston Food Events: March Journeys Through Sicily and an Iron Bartender Is Crowned

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
High-end tasting menu restaurant March, 1624 Westheimer, has turned its razor sharp focus to Sicily for its latest menu which launched mid August 16 and will run through December 2023. Its first Italian exploration, the menu will feature dishes such as roasted pepper stuffed with king crab alongside Sicilian pistachio cream and trout roe; eggplant, tomato, basil and ricotta salata stuffed gettoni pasta with tableside poured parmesan brodo; and slow braised and grilled guanciale with mulberry, foie gras torchon and pickled onion petals. Guests can reserve seats and choose the six- or nine-course tasting menu.
The Downtown Houston Management District will launch the Market Square Park Farmers Market this fall, starting Saturday, September 9. In collaboration with Central City Co-Op, the open-air farmers market will take place every Saturday (September 9 – November 18, 2023) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Houston’s premier bartender competition Iron Bartender will host the Finals on September 14 at Lyric Market Bar beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $200 and include a five-course dinner prepared by guest chefs with cocktail pairing presented by the competitors, and guests can cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award.
Roma, 2347 University, will host an immersive wine dinner on Tuesday, September 12 at 7 p.m., highlighting three renowned wineries: Michele Chiarlo, Villa Matilde and Castello di Titignano. Cost is $99 per guest. Call 713-664-7581 to reserve.
Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, continues its summer jazz and wine series on Thursday, September 14, featuring live jazz from 6 to 9 p.m. along with its Insatiable Glass promotion. For $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu, a guest may take part in the endless wine sampling.
The 7th annual Bánh Mì Cook-Off Fundraiser returns on Tuesday, September 19, held at Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The one-of-a-kind evening brings together skilled local chefs in a head-to-head contest to craft the best Bánh Mì, presented by nonprofit BPSOS-Houston. General admission tickets are $40.