Upcoming Houston Food Events: Negroni Week is Back and Julep Celebrates its Love of Bourbon

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Bars and restaurants around the globe will join together to celebrate the iconic Negroni cocktail and give back during Negroni Week, running September 18-24 in support of Slow Food’s mission to foster a more equitable and sustainable world of food and beverage. Participating Houston spots include Anvil, Eloise Nichols, Grand Prize Bar, Marmo, Reserve 101, Wooster’s Garden, Xin Chao and a whole lot more.
Marmo, 888 Westheimer, will host an Ampeleia Tuscan Wine Dinner on Tuesday, September 19 at 7 p.m. Guests can savor five courses of Tuscan classics with wine pairings for $250 per person, with highlights including confit rabbit leg with foie gras mousse, pappardelle with Texas wild boar ragù and bistecca alla fiorentina.
In celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month, Alba Huerta’s James Beard Award-winning bar Julep, 1919 Washington will host Bourbon Fest on Wednesday, September 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. The ticketed event is 21+ and features tastings, cocktail lessons and live music. The full menu will also be available for purchase.
The Galveston Island Shrimp Festival returns to the Historic Strand District, kicking off with a Kick-Off Party and fried shrimp dinner ($75 tickets, 21+ only) on Friday, September 22 and followed by the main event beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 23. Festivities include the Shrimp Gumbo Cook-Off, Shrimp Scamper 5k Fun Run, Ron Hoover Boat Show, vendor exhibits, the Lil’ Shrimps Parade, live music and more. Gumbo Sampling Cup tickets (known to sell out) are $15 in advance. A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Justin Hughes Fund, University of Texas Medical Branch.
Karbach Brewery, 2032 Karbach, will host its annual Karbachtoberfest on weekends from September 22–October 6. Expect live music from oompah bands, fun from Stein-Hoisting and Chicken Dance Competitions to Keg and Wiener Dog Races, plus plenty of Karbach suds, including the season Karbachtoberfest.
LORO is launching a new Kick Back Dinner Series, with each restaurant location partnering with a local brewery or distillery to pair a selection of beverages of their choice with an intimate five-course, family style dinner. The series will kick off on Thursday, September 21 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., with Houston featuring Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Highlights include miso squash soup, grilled salmon with tasso remoulade smoked brisket with gochujang and Dr Pepper, coconut rice pudding and more. Tickets are $75 and include beverage pairings.
The inaugural Chopd & Stewd Festival will take place on Saturday, September 30 at Post HTX, 401 Franklin. The event explores West African culture with culinary stars including Top Chef's Eric Adjepong and Dawn Burrell, ChopnBlok’s Ope Amosu, pitmaster, chef and owner Gatlin’s BBQ Greg Gatlin and more; plus fun like an Oreke Market, ChopNation Brunch, Afro Yoga, Sounds of the Motherland and Sippin’ & Speakin’ event. Vibe passes start at $45.