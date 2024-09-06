Upcoming Houston Food Events: Scallops, Steak and Fine French Wines

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Diners are invited to enjoy a Santo Tomás Wine Dinner at Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, on Wednesday, September 11. Highlights of the wine-paired menu include scallop ceviche paired with Santo Tomás Blanco Mexico Viognier, quail and duck confit taco with Santo Tomás Tempranillo/Cabernet Sauvignon, braised short rib in mole pasilla with Santo Tomás Unico - Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot and more. Tickets are $130.
Mutiny Wine Room, 124 Usener, and French Cuff Boutique are teaming up to host a Fashion Show Luncheon benefitting Ronald McDonald House and its work to give comfort and hope to families during their children’s medical journey. Held on Thursday, September 12 beginning at 11:30 a.m., the special afternoon will feature a curated wine flight of three wines paired with an elevated lunch prepared by executive chef Eduardo Alcayaga. Tickets are $75 per person.
Viet Cultural Fest 2024 will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at NRG Center, inviting the Houston community to tap into the rich tapestry of Vietnamese heritage for a day of cultural entertainment, traditional games, exciting competitions and tasty Vietnamese fare. Folks can sign up for Pho Eating and Banh Mi Eating Contests online for $20 entry.
Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway, will host a French Wine Dinner on Thursday, September 19 at 7 p.m. for $125 per person (plus tax and gratuity). Highlights of the wine-paired, five-course meal include seared scallop over French lentils with a tomato mango bianco sauce, beef tenderloin with potato goat cheesecake and red wine reduction, and classic creme brulee. Reservations are required at 832-220-7200.
The Come to the Table benefit for The Beacon will take place on Thursday, September 19, bringing together some of Houston's top chefs to create a unique culinary experience in an effort to support The Beacon and its mission of providing essential and next-step services to restore hope and help end homelessness in Houston. This year’s chef lineup includes Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi of Kata Robata and Katami, Ryan Lachaine of Riel, Hugo and Ruben Ortega of H Town Restaurant Group, Lucas McKinney of Josephine’s, Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar and more. A reception featuring Armandos and Lulu’s Italian Restaurant, Brennan’s Houston, Elro Pizza + Crudo, Luloo’s Day & Night, Mimo and Saint Arnold Brewing Company will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Reynold’s Hall at Christ Church Cathedral, followed by a multi-course dinner by the acclaimed local culinary talent inside The Beacon, 1212 Prairie, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $500.
Tickets are now on sale for the chic al fresco picnic, Le Diner en Blanc, starting at $72. Known for combining food, fashion and community, the surprise picnic experience will take place at a secret location in Houston on Saturday, October 19.