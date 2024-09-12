Upcoming Houston Food Events: 'Tis the Season for Pumpkin Spice

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Fall flavors are back at Common Bond, with cozy beverages and pastries available beginning Friday, September 13. Guests can indulge in seasonal treats like Pistachio Lattes and Pumpkin Spice Lattes, available in hot, iced or frozen, Apple Cinnamon Muffins and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Croissants.
With the first dinner selling out, The Blind Goat, 8145 Long Point , has added a second date to its upcoming THC dinner in 8th Wonder’s “High Society” dining series on Monday September 16. The dinner will feature a five-course meal featuring dishes infused with THC and/or paired with a THC beverage. Guests at the dinner will get to choose whether they want each course to contain THC or not. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., where guests will be greeted with a welcome beverage, and dinner is served at 6 pm. Tickets are $130 inclusive of taxes, gratuity and fees.
Julep, 1919 Washington, continues its Bourbon Heritage Month celebration with its 10th Annual Oyster Shucking Contest on Monday, September 16, featuring some of Houston’s top chefs in a high-energy competition of precision and speed. Oyster fans are invited to come and cheer for their favorite chef from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to the annual Shuck Cancer fundraiser hosted by the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society committee to end cancer.
Karbachtoberfest is back at Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, with events in the biergarten every weekend from September 20 through October 6. The festival will showcase Karbach’s Bavarian-style Marzen brew paired with live music, wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions and more. Admission is free.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown, 1200 McKinney, is hosting a Red Burgundy Wine Tasting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 20. Wine enthusiats can enjoy a tasting experience featuring lesser-knowns, côte de nuits, côte de beaune and cru beaujolais, led by master sommelier and executive wine director Steven McDonald. Tickets are $150 per guest plus tax and gratuity.
Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant and Bakery, 1743 Post Oak, is preparing for the upcoming Jewish High Holiday, Rosh Hashanah (beginning at sundown Wednesday, October 2) and Yom Kippur (beginning at sundown on Friday, October 11), offering holiday catering menus filled with traditional foods. Pre-order a la carte items or whole packages filled with soups and matzo balls, chopped liver and tzimmes, Challah, apricot roasted chickens and brisket, smoked fish platters and bagel trays, dessert platters and more. Rosh Hashana orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 25 for pickup between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2. Yom Kippur orders must be placed by Friday, October 4 for pickup Friday, October 11 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.