Upcoming Houston Food Events: Chef-Fueled Food and Wine Festival Celebrates Farms Across Texas

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Immersive dining experience Toca Madera, 1755 Allen Parkway, has launched Toca Tuesdays, featuring fire dancers, DJs, and special promotions on food and beverages every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Toca Tuesday menu includes $13 selected starters, any three tacos for $24, $14 signature margaritas, the iconic Casamigos Fire Shot ($18) and more.
In honor of late chef Alex Au-Yeung, who passed away earlier this year after battling cancer, Phat Eatery directors of operations Kevin Lee and Marvin He have organized two pop-up dinner events, Phat Friends for Life: A Tribute Celebration Honoring Alex Au-Yeung, which will take place at the Katy location, 23119 Colonial Parkway, on Tuesday, September 24, and at the new Woodlands location, 2290 Buckthorne, on Wednesday, September 25 (Chef Alex’s birthday).
Phat fans are invited to enjoy the special five-course menu while paying tribute to the local legend, starting with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. followed by the family-style meal. Highlights include a smoked beef rib version of Phat Eatery’s beef rendang from Quy Hoang of Blood Bros BBQ for the Katy dinner; and a refreshing yuzu-and-ginger-spiked tuna crudo by chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands. Both evenings will include a lion dance performance by Lee’s Golden Dragon. Tickets are $80 per guest, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation to help hospitality workers in need.
Julep, 1919 Washington, continues its Bourbon Heritage Month celebrations with a Bourbon Pairing Dinner on Wednesday, September 25, showcasing the culinary mastery of chef Ryan Lachaine from Riel Restaurant paired with the distinguished flavors of Woodford Reserve and its multiple expressions. The evening begins with a welcome cocktail and passed hors d'oeuvres followed by three savory courses, each expertly paired with a handcrafted cocktail, and a decadent dessert. Closing out the festivities, Julep’s Bourbon Fest Grand Tasting will be held on Sunday, September 29. Owner and master mixologist Alba Huerta will host an evening of 45 exceptional spirit tastings, with live acoustic music by John Egan, interactive cocktail demonstrations and opportunities to connect with experts.
On Thursday, September 26, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, is hosting a multi-course tequila dinner as a tribute to ten years in business at Sylvia’s second location. The four-course meal features some of the restaurant’s most popular non-enchilada dishes, including mesquite-fired quail, fajita steaks and baby back ribs, Gulf Coast ceviche, creamy corn soup with crab and chocolate tres leches. Each course is paired with a tequila or tequila cocktail using Casa Azul organic tequilas. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 713-334-7295.
All-inclusive tasting event Chefs For Farmers returns to Houston for its third year, held on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Autry Park, 3711 Autry. The farm-fresh experience celebrates local top chefs and culinary personalities, who will serve curated, locally sourced dishes, promoting and showcasing family farms across Texas. Attendees can also enjoy immersive experiences from custom hat making to line dancing, live entertainment, wines from top vineyards and craft cocktails. Tickets are $145 to $195.