This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Tacos and Get Deals This National Taco Day

Tuesday, October 3
MARCH x Jon Bonné New French Wine DinnerMARCH and the team at Goodnight Hospitality are hosting a one-night-only dinner with award-winning author and James Beard honoree Jon Bonné, in celebration of his latest book, "The New French Wine. The evening will feature ground-breaking wineries with a regional multi-course meal for $350 per person.
Wednesday, October 4
National Taco Day specialsFuzzy's Taco Shop is celebrating National Taco Day by giving away two free tacos to all Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards members. All guests can also enjoy $1.50 tacos all day long, including breakfast tacos, shredded chicken, ground beef, carnitas, brisket, grilled veggies and fried avocado options. Guests may order up to 10 tacos for $1.50.
Tacos A Go Go is celebrating National Taco Day with $1 breakfast tacos with eggs and two toppings at all five locations (good for dine-in or carryout, two breakfast tacos per customer).
Free Community Wine Tasting (and Rosie Cannonball Pizza Deal) at Montrose Cheese & WineEvery Wednesday, Montrose Cheese & Wine,1618 Westheimer, will be hosting a free community wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m.; and that day, anyone who spends $75 or more at the shop can pop next door to enjoy a free pizza at sibling establishment Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer (dine-on only, available with the purchase of at least one other menu item). Choose from classics like Pepperoni with wood-roasted tomato sauce and mozzarella or the Cacio e Pepe pie with white sauce, formaggi al pepe and pecorino.
Wednesday–Thursday
Bar Pop-Up Exchange at BandistaOn Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5, Four Seasons Hotel Houston’s speakeasy bar and lounge, Bandista will welcome the bar team from Washington, DC’s Michelin-starred Bresca, Jônt and the upcoming Press Club for an exclusive two-night pop-up engagement benefitting Camp H-Town. The pop-up will take place each night from 5 p.m to midnight each night, featuring four Bresca, Jônt and Press Club house cocktails and one collaboration cocktail, ranging from $20-$40 each. Reservations are required for 90-minute seatings.
Thursday, October 5
H-E-B Wine Walk at Market StreetThe 19th annual H-E-B Wine Walk takes over the streets from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets to the all-inclusive sip, eat and stroll are $75, featuring culinary creations, wine displays with industry experts, craft beers, live music and more over three blocks of Market Street.
Saturday, October 7
Korean Festival at Discovery GreenHeld at Discovery Green from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Korean Festival showcases Korean culinary experiences, live music and performing arts, and culture. Expect KPop, kimchi eating contests, Hanbok garments, vendors like Chi'Lantro and Korean-BBQ fusion spot Blk Mkt Birria, and more family-friendly fun.
All month long
Breast Cancer Awareness MonthOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many Houston restaurants and bars are joining the action. Check out our Breast Cancer Awareness Houston Restaurant and Bar Guide to find out where to eat, drink and raise money for the honorable cause this month.
New and ongoing specials