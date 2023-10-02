Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: Eat Tacos and Get Deals This National Taco Day

October 2, 2023 4:00AM

Tacos A Go Go is rocking $1 breakfast tacos for National Taco Day.
Tacos A Go Go is rocking $1 breakfast tacos for National Taco Day. Photo by Shannon O'Hara
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, October 3

MARCH x Jon Bonné New French Wine Dinner

MARCH and the team at Goodnight Hospitality are hosting a one-night-only dinner with award-winning author and James Beard honoree Jon Bonné, in celebration of his latest book, "The New French Wine. The evening will feature ground-breaking wineries with a regional multi-course meal for $350 per person.

Wednesday, October 4

National Taco Day specials

Fuzzy's Taco Shop is celebrating National Taco Day by giving away two free tacos to all Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards members. All guests can also enjoy $1.50 tacos all day long, including breakfast tacos, shredded chicken, ground beef, carnitas, brisket, grilled veggies and fried avocado options. Guests may order up to 10 tacos for $1.50.

Tacos A Go Go is celebrating National Taco Day with $1 breakfast tacos with eggs and two toppings at all five locations (good for dine-in or carryout, two breakfast tacos per customer).

Free Community Wine Tasting (and Rosie Cannonball Pizza Deal) at Montrose Cheese & Wine

Every Wednesday, Montrose Cheese & Wine,1618 Westheimer, will be hosting a free community wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m.; and that day, anyone who spends $75 or more at the shop can pop next door to enjoy a free pizza at sibling establishment Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer (dine-on only, available with the purchase of at least one other menu item). Choose from classics like Pepperoni with wood-roasted tomato sauce and mozzarella or the Cacio e Pepe pie with white sauce, formaggi al pepe and pecorino.

Wednesday–Thursday

Bar Pop-Up Exchange at Bandista

On Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5, Four Seasons Hotel Houston’s speakeasy bar and lounge, Bandista will welcome the bar team from Washington, DC’s Michelin-starred Bresca, Jônt and the upcoming Press Club for an exclusive two-night pop-up engagement benefitting Camp H-Town. The pop-up will take place each night from 5 p.m to midnight each night, featuring four Bresca, Jônt and Press Club house cocktails and one collaboration cocktail, ranging from $20-$40 each. Reservations are required for 90-minute seatings.

Thursday, October 5

H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street

The 19th annual H-E-B Wine Walk takes over the streets from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets to the all-inclusive sip, eat and stroll are $75, featuring culinary creations, wine displays with industry experts, craft beers, live music and more over three blocks of Market Street.

Saturday, October 7

Korean Festival at Discovery Green

Held at Discovery Green from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Korean Festival showcases Korean culinary experiences, live music and performing arts, and culture. Expect KPop, kimchi eating contests, Hanbok garments, vendors like Chi'Lantro and Korean-BBQ fusion spot Blk Mkt Birria, and more family-friendly fun.

All month long

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many Houston restaurants and bars are joining the action. Check out our Breast Cancer Awareness Houston Restaurant and Bar Guide to find out where to eat, drink and raise money for the honorable cause this month.

New and ongoing specials

Seasonal specials at Leaf & Grain

Leaf & Grain is offering three new dishes for the fall season, including one crafted by James Beard Award semifinalist Victoria Elizondo (of Cochinita) to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Chef Elizondo's Chicken Mole Plate will be available through October 15), featuring Cochinita’s mole and totopos chips. Other fall features include a Ginger Scallion Noodle Bowl from former UB Preserv chef Nick Wong and an Oktoberfest tribute featuring roasted potatoes, sauerkraut, roasted peppers and onions, bratwurst meatballs, and honey mustard with pretzels on the side.

Prix Fixe Lunch at Loch Bar

Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will offer a new prix fixe lunch menu available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy a three-course menu for $25, with choices such as chicken and sausage gumbo, cream of crab soup (+$5), beer battered fish and chips, dry-aged prime burger and warm chocolate chip cookies.

Filled Cookies from Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats has introduced Filled Cookies — in flavors including PB&J (classic peanut butter cookie filled with raspberry jam) and decadent Double Chocolate Salted Caramel (double chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche and sprinkled with sea salt) — and to celebrate the launch, it’s asking fans to go to cookiedelivery.com to vote on a fun name for the new treat.
