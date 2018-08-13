This Week in Houston Food Events: A Revival Market Reunion

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

The Generous Pour at The Capital Grille

Now through September 2, guests are invited to a special guided wine tasting experience at The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 840 South Sam Houston Parkway West. The Generous Pour will feature seven selections of classic California and Washington varietals, created by award-winning Napa Valley winemaker, Dan Duckhorn. One of the selections is the Goldeneye Rosé of Pinot Noir making its exclusive debut at this year’s event.

Cost is $28 per person with dinner.

Tuesday, August 14

Outdoor Cooking Series: Revival Reunion at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series in August with a Revival Reunion. Each week, a former staff member of Revival Market will return to cook on the patio, with this week featuring former line cook Sam Chang, who has also had stints in the kitchens of Oxheart, Underbelly and Revival Market, and is now working in restaurant operations analysis at a local restaurant group. Chang will be serving up Taiwanese fried chicken sandwiches and Taiwanese-style grilled street corn from 5 to 8 p.m. (or until sold out).

Take an Indian Street Foods Cooking Class at Pondicheri. Photo by Troy Fields

Wednesday, August 15

Indian Street Foods Cooking Class at Pondicheri

Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby, will host an Indian Street Foods Cooking Class from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests will learn how to make the three mother chaat sauces, and how to incorporate them into summer snacks and salads. The class is limited to 12 seats and tickets are $100 per person.

Thursday, August 16

Thai Fried Chicken Pop-Up at Axelrad

Pop Ups by Chef Evelyn returns to Axelrad, 1517 Alabama, with a Thai Fried Chicken Pop-Up from 6 to 11 p.m. Get the bird fried to order alongside fresh watermelon salad and ginger honey.

Chefs + Brewers Dinner at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will host its next Chefs + Brewers Dinner at 6:30 p.m., featuring a multi-course meal paired with craft beers from Saint Arnold Brewing Company for $75 per person. Book online or call 713-360-6477.

Saturday, August 18

National Fajita Day at Fajita Pete’s

Fajita Pete’s will be celebrating National Fajita with a special offer: guests who order one pound of any fajitas – beef, shrimp, chicken, veggie or mixed – will receive a FREE half-pound of chicken fajitas. The offer is valid for pick-up, dine-in or delivery.

Houston Food Fest at Hermann Square Park

The Houston Food Fest returns to Hermann Square Park, 900 Smith, from noon to 10 p.m. Guests can expect more than 70 food vendors featuring everything from pizza-in-a-cone to bao buns. Early bird admission tickets are available for $5, with food and beverages available for purchase at the festival.

Saint Arnold North Heights Pub Crawl

Saint Arnold’s cult-favorite Pub Crawl is returning to the North Heights, starting with a punch card pickup at Wicklow Heights, 1027 West 19th, between 5 and 6 p.m. Hit the next four stops — Cedar Creek, 1034 West 20th, Bungalow Heights, 1919 Beall, Hubcap Grill, 1133 West 19th, and The Boot, 1206 West 20th — in any order before finishing with the 9 p.m. after-party at McIntyre’s, 1230 West 20th, where those who complete with crawl will earn a commemorative pint glass.

Sunday, August 19

Sunday Supper at The Grove

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, continues its Sunday Supper dinner series, when guests can enjoy the restaurant in a private event setting with a multi-course, family-style dinner and interactive cocktail hour. This week’s menu features dishes such as grilled jalapeño sausage, golden trout grilled on corn husk, Prime NY strip with charred red pepper sauce, and bacon-wrapped quail bites. The event is limited to 40 seats. Dinner is $50 per person and includes a welcome cocktail, valet and gratuity. Wine pairings can be added for $20, and a cash bar will also be available. Sunday Supper will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (with the next date on September 9).