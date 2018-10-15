This Week in Houston Food Events: Seasonal Specials, Including One for the Astros

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Astros Specials

Houston Astros Homerun Sandwich at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, is returning with its World Series-winning Houston Astros Homerun Sandwich. Working its way around all bases, the sandwich has Kosher salami as “first base,” pastrami as “second,” corned beef as “third,” and house-roasted turkey breast as “home,” with layers of rye, coleslaw, and Russian dressing in between each base. It’s topped with provolone cheese and red sweet peppers and sells for $21.95, available at both locations until the last game is won.

Fall Menus

Fall Specials at Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi's Pizzeria, multiple locations, has just launched its "Fall Favorites" menu, which brings back popular seasonal pizzas, salads and cheesecakes incorporating festive fall flavors. Guests can indulge in the "Wedge" Salad, featuring romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and blue cheese dressing; the Buffalo Chicken Pizza topped with fire-braised chicken breast and Frank's RedHot sauce, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese crumbles; and the Caramel Apple Cheesecake spotlighting a cinnamon sugar cookie crust.

Seasonal Menu at Le Colonial

Chefs Nicole Routhier and Hassan Obaye have incorporated fall flavors and fresh ingredients into a number of new dishes at Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer. Enjoy dishes like the bone-warming Duck Noodle Soup with sliced roasted Long Island duck and somen noodles, Vietnamese Sable Fish, served simmering in caramelized fish sauce and pepper, and vibrant Mango Sundae, which towers tall with mango sorbet and tapioca sauce.

Tuesday, October 16

Domaine Vordy Wine Dinner at Bistro Provence

Guests are invited to a wine dinner featuring the acclaimed wines Domaine Vordy at Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial. Represented exclusively by Houston-based French Country Wines, Domaine Vordy is a small vineyard of about 45 acres in the Minervois region of the Languedoc-Roussillon region in the south of France. The five-course, wine-paired meal begins at 7 p.m and cost is $65 plus tax and gratuity. A $30 per person deposit via PayPal is required to reserve a seat.

Wednesday, October 17

Zest In The West at Chateau Crystale

The 11th annual Zest In The West will be held at Chateau Crystale, 2517 South Gessner, from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will bring in more than 150 world renowned wines and highlight and West Houston’s top restaurants and chefs. Tickets range from $65 to $200.

Thursday, October 18

National Chocolate Cupcake at Ooh La La

Ooh La La, 23920 Westheimer, 20155 Park Row, 770 West Sam Houston Parkway North, will celebrate National Chocolate Cupcake Day by offering a one-day special: Buy any two jumbo cupcakes with a chocolate base for $5 (usually $3.75 each). Limit one special per customer.

Glenlivet Dinner at Ouisie’s Table

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will join Master of Scotch Craig Vaught and the Glenlivet distillery for a four-course dinner featuring four of its leading aged scotches at 7 p.m. The cost is just $49 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.

Friday, October 19

Night Market at Asia Society Texas Center

Head to the Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore, for its annual, free and family-friendly Night Market from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests can enjoy after-hours access to two new exhibitions, live music, a curated selection of food, home goods, art and apparel from local artisans, a Japanese-style carnival, and a ticketed beer garden with special culinary offerings. The lineup of eateries includes spots like Breaking Bao, Diced Poke, Casian King, Foreign Policy Food Truck, Ripe Cuisine, Spicy Bear and Teacup Café.

EXPAND King's BierHaus continues the King's Oktoberfest festivities this weekend. Photo by King's Biergarten

Friday through Sunday

King’s Oktoberfest at King’s BierHaus

King's Oktoberfest is finishing things up this weekend at King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester. Party goers can expect fun events like the Bavarian Strongman Competition, Oktoberfest photo booths, a beer pong competition, live music, local vendors and craftsmen, and adult carnival games from Bavarian bull riding and jousting to a celebrity dunking booth. Of course, there will also be a variety of wursts, smoked ribs, eight-hour roasted turkey legs, German chocolate cake and biers. General admission tickets are $10 for single day pass and $20 for a weekend pass. A portion of proceeds from this year’s Oktoberfest festivities will benefit The Sitter Foundation, which was launched shortly after Hurricane Harvey and supports families who have experienced sudden tragedies.

Saturday, October 20

Houston Zombie Walk Halloween Festival in the Heights

Taking place along the 300 block of 19th, the 8th annual Houston Halloween Fest will feature fright-filled entertainment for the entire family, with live music, beer gardens, artist and business vendors, food trucks, a costume contest and a large kids zone with fun activities including a pumpkin patch, carnival games, spin art, trick-or-treating and a kids costume contest. Tickets are $10 for general admission and the event runs from 5 to 10 p.m.

Freight Train Food Truck Festival at Tomball’s Depot Plaza

The third annual Freight Train Food Truck Festival rolls into Tomball’s Depot Plaza, 201 South Elm, offering both familiar and new taste sensations, live music from two stages and plenty of fun. Vendors include BestDamn Nachos, El Guajillo, Friohanna, Good Dog, Kreole Soul, Ray’s Texas Smoke Barbecue and The Waffle Bus, to name a few. There will also be a “Pour Patio” offering live entertainment from Brenda Guy and the Robert Hartye Band along with a variety of adult beverages from Karbach Brewing, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Bogle, Constellation, Palm Bay and the Wine Group. Gates open at 11 a.m., with free admission and parking.

Sunday, October 21

Baos & Brews at Holler Brewing Co.

Holler Brewing Co., 2206 Edwards, has teamed up with local favorite food truck, Breaking Bao, to offer a special pairing menu from 1 to 7 p.m. The $20 menu gets you a mini flight of three beers, three bao and a commemorative pint glass (while supplies last). Tickets can be purchased on the spot at either register on the day of the event.

Sake Sushi 101 Rolling Class at RA Sushi

RA Sushi, 3908 Westheimer, 799 Town and Country, will be hosting an interactive Sake Sushi 101 Rolling Class at both its Highland Village and CityCentre locations beginning at 7 p.m. During the class, guests will learn to roll the featured Spiked Sake Roll alongside RA sushi chefs, enjoy sake flights, and learn fun traditions in Japanese culture around drinking sake.