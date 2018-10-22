This Week in Houston Food Events: $2 Pizza Night and Tacolandia

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, October 22

$2 Pizza Night at Cane Rosso Montrose

In celebration of its two year anniversary at the Montrose location, Cane Rosso, 4306 Yoakum, will be slinging $2 marinara pizzas, $2 margherita pizzas and $2 focaccia bread appetizers (plus 3 Miller Lite drafts and $5 house cocktails) from 5 to 10 p.m. Pizzas are limited to one per person, but tables can order up focaccia to their heart's content. Cane Rosso's regular happy hour offerings will not be in effect, but guests may order additional pizzas, salads, pastas, and appetizers off the regular menu. Dine-in only.

One-day-only Killen's BBQ Collaboration Specials at Uchi

Head to Uchi, 904 Westheimer, and you can order two featured dishes from its sold-out collaboration dinner with Killen's BBQ: Pork Belly Burnt Ends by chef Ronnie Killen and Pork Jowl Al Pastor by chef Julio Moreno. Proceeds will be donated to the chef's chosen nonprofit, Sunshine Kids. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Vincent Girardin Winery Dinner at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is joining forces with the Vincent Girardin Winery of Bourgogne, France, to present a five-course feast, featuring dishes such as bar scallop, confit of pork belly and roasted ribeye cap with forest mushrooms. The dinner begins at 6:45 p.m. and cost is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-668-5808.

Wednesday, October 24

Italian Wine Dinner at Poitín

Poitín, 2313 Edwards, will be hosting a five-course tasting menu celebrating Italian cuisine and Matteo Corregia, the decorated wine maker from The Roero region of Italy. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests can indulge in courses such as rosemary ciabatta and parmesan focaccia with an olive oil flight, cacio de pepe, and ossibuchi alla milanese with gremolata and risotto nebbiolo. Tickets are $125 per person.

Friday, October 26

Abruzzo Cooking Class with Domenica Marchetti at The Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a hands-on cooking class and demonstration with renowned author and chef Domenica Marchetti on Friday, October 26 from 7 to 9 p.m. The class will be focused on the Italian region of Abruzzo, featuring dishes such as spaghetti alla chitarra made from scratch, ragú all’abruzzese e palottine, a red sauce with small meatballs, and tozzetti, thin cookies typical of the region. Tickets are $70 for ICCC members and $75 for non-members.

Friday and Saturday

Costumes and Cocktails at Toujouse Bar

Head to Toujouse Bar at The Tremont House, 2300 Ship's Mechanic Row, for its Costumes and Cocktails events, running from 6 to 10 p.m. Those in costume will earn a chance to win a weekend stay in a luxury suite at the Tremont House (all guests in costume qualify for the drawing with any purchase). As part of the fun, there will also be live jazz by Trio du Jour and complimentary treats. The hotel will notify winners on Monday, October 29.

Enjoy an afternoon of taco joy at our annual Tacolandia. Photo by Abrahán Garza

Saturday, October 27

Chef Series at Urban Harvest

Urban Harvest is launching a quarterly Chef Series at its Saturday Farmers Market, held at St. John’s School, 2752 Buffalo Speedway, from 8 a.m. to noon. Chef Olivier Ciesielski from Avondale Food & Wine will be demonstrating how to prepare Butternut Squash Ravioli using seasonal produce from market vendors, and patrons can take home a recipe card to recreate the dish in their home kitchens. The demo coincides with Urban Harvest’s Fall Festival, which will feature children’s activities including googly-eyed gourds and a fall harvest scavenger bingo with market farmers.

Heart of Gold Brunch Kick-Off at Hungry's

Hungry’s is kicking off its third annual Heart of Gold initiative, benefiting Dress for Success Houston, with a special brunch at its newly remodeled NextDoor Bar and Lounge, 14714 Memorial. Owner/chef Sue Nowamooz has crafted a special, prix-fixe menu for the campaign that will last throughout the month of November. The Heart of Gold menu is filled with Hungry’s favorites like spinach- artichoke dip, fire-roasted Brussels sprouts, steak frites, four-cheese ravioli with grilled shrimp, herb-Parmesan-crusted trout, homemade bread pudding and chocolate lava cake. Tickets are $15 per person and include brunch buffet plus one mimosa or soft drink (excludes ticketing fees, tax and gratuity). Five dollars from each three-course menu will go directly to the organization.

North of the Border Enchiladas at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen – Eldridge

Sylvia Casares will be rolling tortillas and showing attendees how to make her popular North of the Border Enchiladas at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. The class will showcase favorites like the Lubbock (West Texas-style enchiladas), Laguna Madre (crab enchiladas) and Donna Enchiladas (beef enchiladas). Cost is $64 per person and includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.

Tacolandia at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou

Featuring unlimited taco samples and plenty of good times, our annual Tacolandia will be held at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou, 105 Sabine, from 4 to 7 p.m. This year’s taco extravaganza has already confirmed vendors from Berryhill Hot Tamales and Hugo's to La Calle and La Fisheria. Tickets are $35 ($45 day of) for general admission, $75 ($85 day of) for VIP, and $25/ticket with the Fiesta with Your Friends four-pack offer. Guests must be 21-and-up.

Sunday, October 28

Day of the Dead Brunch at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is celebrating the Day of the Dead by adding a Dia de los Muertos dessert spread to its regular brunch buffet ($32 per person). Guests can expect sweets such as calabaza en dacha, pan de muerto, jamoncillos y dulce de cajeta, frutas cristalizados, cocada, atoles de guayaba y camote, dulce de guayaba and calaveritas de dulce.