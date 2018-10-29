This Week in Houston Food Events: Halloween Tricks and Treats

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long (November)

Sip and Shuck at The General Public

The General Public, 797 Sorella, is celebrating the arrival of fall by offering an oyster and champagne special. Guests can indulge in six freshly shucked Prince Edward Island oysters paired with a glass of Prince de Lise Burt Blanc de Blancs for $18.

Monday, October 29

Grand Opening Celebration at Neo Baguette

Neo Baguette, 201 East 201th, will be hosting its Grand Opening from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. All diners who purchase a lunch entrée will receive a complimentary coffee drink from its Coffee Bar: Espresso, Americano, Café Latte, Cappuccino, Nutella Latte or Mocha, all made with an La Marzocco Strada Espresso machine, or a Star Anise crème brulee dessert ($6 value). Guest who RSVP will receive additional party favors.

Monday through Wednesday

Halloween Menu at Lucienne

Take a bite out of Halloween with a spooktastic and savory, five-course, prix fixe dinner menu at Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, available on the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of Halloween week. Priced at $65 per person (including valet parking), the menu is playfully listed in courses like The Hunt, The Kill and The Poisonous. Reservations can be made online or by calling 713-242-8555.

Tuesday, October 30

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its outdoor cooking series with MasterChef contestant and Pasadena ISD English teacher Cesar Cano. Guests can enjoy quincena, made with guajillo chile sauce, crispy rice cake, habanero guacamole, grilled snapper and pickled radishes for $15 from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Lagers & Legislators at Holler Brewing Co.

Holler Brewing, 2206 Edwards, is hosting Lagers & Legislators from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will feature a

panel discussion of Rep. Carol Alvarado, a Democrat from Texas’s 145th district, and Rep. Sarah

Davis, a Republican from Texas’s 134th district. The panel will discuss Texas beer laws, the

upcoming legislative session, the state of bipartisanship and the November elections. Tickets (required) are $35 and include tank-fresh beers and catered pizza, with 100-percent of the proceeds going to CraftPAC, the Texas political organization focused on beer law reforms.

Wednesday, October 31

Halloween Menu at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, has created a special Halloween menu, with chalkboard specials including pumpkin deviled eggs ($10), blood sausage with apples and mash ($22), and a gateau au chocolat “spider style” ($8). The special menu items will be available for both lunch and dinner.

All Hallows’ Eve at The Cottonmouth Club

The Cottonmouth Club, 108 South Main, will have many treats (and some tricks) for you this Halloween, as it rings in the witches' New Year with two floors of cocktails created by world-renowned bartender Michael J. Neff, crystal palm readings by Crystal Kim and music by DJ Terrace. The mayhem runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Downstairs is open to the public and there is no cover. VIP passes cost $99 and get you access to both upstairs and downstairs bars, each with its own cocktail menu and theme, as well as hosted cocktails, amuses-bouche, tarot readings, costume contest, gift bags and more.

EXPAND The Oysters, Brews & Blues event celebrates the return of oyster season. Photo courtesy of Goode Co. Armadillo Palace

Thursday, November 1

Día de los Muertos specials at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

In honor of Día de los Muertos, Picos, Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, will host the Don Julio tequila truck and offer a number of día de muertos drink specials.

Oysters, Brews & Blues at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, is celebrating the return of oyster season with its Oysters, Brews & Blues event, running from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Gulf Coast collaboration will benefit the Coastal Conservation Association's Building Conservation Trust oyster reef building project, featuring items from mesquite grilled Gulf oysters and seafood gumbo to oyster shooters and campechana. Mighty Orq will play roots music from the Texas Gulf coast outside on the backyard stage. Tickets are $75 plus tax, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the CCA Building Conservation Trust project.

Greek Wine Tasting at Helen Greek Heights

Helen Greek, 1111 Studewood, invites guests to join its sommelier for a five-count Greek Wine Tasting from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is 30 per person plus tax and gratuity, with light bites provided. Reserve tickets at 832-582-7146 or info@helengreek.com.

Friday, November 2

Day of the Dead at Cuchara

Join Cuchara, 214 Fairview, for a magical night devoted to Day of the Dead in Michoacán, featuring Michoacán food and drink specials, Catrina face painting, Day of the Dead inspired crafts, pan de muertos, live music, and a live Aztec dancers performance. The evening runs from 5 to 10 p.m. and the bar only welcomes guests 21 and older.

Saturday, November 3

Salamat 2018: Houston Filipino Street Festival at Rice University Stadium (Greenbriar Lot)

Head to the Rice University Greenbriar Lot for the annual Houston Filipino Street Festival, held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can expect a variety of food, drinks, entertainment, vendors and activities for the entire family. Early bird entrance tickets can be purchased for $4.

Sunday, November 4

Day of the Dead Brunch at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is hosting a festive Day of the Dead Brunch on Saturday, November 3 from 11am to 3 p.m. Guests can head to its upstairs dining room and rooftop patio to enjoy live music, face painting, Mexico City-inspired brunch dishes, Patrón specialty cocktails and swag. There is no cost to attend and guests can order off the entire brunch menu in addition to the special dishes. Space is limited. Call 713-862-1814 to reserve a table.

Le Dîner en Blanc

International sensation Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to Houston for the fourth year, with this year’s chic pop-up picnic happening on Sunday, November 4. As always, the event will take place in a new secret location. Guests can register online for $41, plus a $9 membership fee.