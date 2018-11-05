This Week in Houston Food Events: Fall Brunch and a Sushi Pop-Up

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All month long

Fall Into Fig at Fig & Olive

Every Saturday through November, Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer, will host “Fall Into Fig” — a special weekly brunch event from noon to 4 p.m. featuring mimosas, bellinis, live DJs, door prizes and more. The restaurant’s staple Sunday jazz brunch remains intact.

Charity Prix Fixe Menus at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Every month, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, creates creating two special prix fixe menus, one for dinner and one for weekend brunch, and from each sale, a portion goes to a designated monthly charity. For November, the restaurant in joining forces with the Houston Aphasia Recovery Center to continue that organization’s work in providing support for people with aphasia, their families and caregivers.

All week long

Chocolate Giveaway (with purchase) at Cacao & Cardamom

To celebrate bringing home three gold and four silver awards at this year’s International Chocolate Americas competition, Cacao & Cardamom, 5000 Westheimer, 2013 West Gray, is giving every customer a free five-piece box of the award-winning chocolate with every purchase of $25. The offer is available all week long and includes the popular Mango Caramel and Cardamom Rose chocolates.

Tuesday, November 6

Election Day Specials

From happy hour pricing and 10-percent off bbq to complimentary lunch or dinner, check out our guide to 2018 Election Day specials.

Wednesday, November 7

Italian Wine Dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

From 6 to 9 p.m., B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will be hosting an exclusive presentation and five-course wine dinner with Violante Gardini, the winery principle, export manager and daughter of award-winning Italian winemaker, Donatella Cinelli Colombini. The dinner and wine pairing is $190 per person plus tax and 20-percent gratuity. Space is limited. Call 713-862-1814 to reserve a table.

Napa Valley Wine Pairings at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria

Join the wine team at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, and special guest, Daniel Vu, national sales director at Heitz Cellar, as they showcase some of Napa Valley’s most prestigious wines, paired with world-class chef-crafted fare, beginning at 7 p.m. Courses include house smoked Ora King salmon with caper crème fraîche, crispy sweetbread with seasoned wild mushroom, dry-aged lamb chop with pomegranate jus, char-grilled prime strip loin with Cabernet demi and a honey macadamia tart.

Friday, November 9

Champagne Campaign tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Downtown

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Downtown, 1200 McKinney, will host its annual Champagne Campaign tasting beginning at 5:30 p.m., when the wine team will guide guests through a range of 15 fantastic Champagne producers. Cost is $125 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-658-1995 or book online.

Saturday, November 10

Paella Experience at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Chef Arnaldo Richards will be offering a one-of-a-king Paella Experience at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby. Richards will be demonstrating a preparation of his Valencian paella at an outdoor cooking show with wine, sangria, and signature cocktails for purchase. The cooking demonstration is free; plates of paella will be $12 per plate. The event begins at 12:30 p.m., with the paella ready at 1:30 p.m.

Wing-A-Rama at POST Houston

SGD Events will host the first annual Wing-A-Rama Houston Chicken Wing Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. at POST Houston, 401 Franklin. Attendees can rate and enjoy unlimited wing tastings (while supplies last) from over 20 of Houston’s best chefs and restaurants, all competing for titles of “Best Chicken Wings” and “Best Chicken Wing Inspired Dish.” Guests can also expect a flaming hot chicken wing-eating contest for ten brave contestants, an exclusive VIP section and appearances and activations from the Houston Astros and Houston Dynamo. Tickets are $15 for general admission.

The Oxtail Mash Up at Project Row Houses

From 7 to 10 p.m., The Oxtail Mash Up culinary competition will bring together some of Houston’s favorite chefs, bartenders, and sommeliers for an evening of food and drink in the garden of the Project Row Houses, 2521 Holman. The evening will feature stellar oxtail creations from each chef, Caribbean-inspired cocktails crafted by talented bartenders and wines from local sommeliers. Competing chefs Dawn Burrell of Kulture, Greg Gatlin of include Gatlin’s BBQ and Jonny Rhodes of Indigo, to name a few. Tickets start at $55 and a percentage of proceeds will bene?t Sickle Cell Anemia at Texas Children’s Hospital.

EXPAND Katy's Tobiuo Sushi & Bar will be bringing its goods to the kitchen at NAM Eatery. Photo by Dragana Harris

Sunday, November 11

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar Pop Up at NAM Eatery

From 1 to 7 p.m., find chef Mike Lim and the Tobiuo Sushi & Bar crew will be popping up at NAM Eatery, 502 East 20th, to take over the kitchen and dish out a variety of eats, from fluffy bao and crudo plates to tempura fried ribeye.

Sunday Supper at The Grove

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, will host its final Sunday Supper of 2018 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The series will culminate in a nostalgic supper featuring curated wines and a chef-driven menu including osso buco with tomato ragu and fig and walnut conserve with ricotta and honey. Dinner is $100 per person and includes wine pairings, a welcome cocktail, valet tax and gratuity.

Urban Harvest Sunday Supper at Poitin

From 6 to 9 p.m., Poitin, 2313 Edward, and Urban Harvest invite guests to a seasonal Sunday Supper event, a farm to fork fundraiser benefitting Urban Harvest. Participating Chefs include Dominick Lee (Poitín), David Cordua (David + Michael Cordua Hospitality Yum DMC Events), Alyssa Doyle (Pinkerton’s Barbecue), Richard Knight, Are Malekian (Harlem Road Texas BBQ), German Mosquera (Brasil) and William Wright (Helen Greek). Tickets are $150.