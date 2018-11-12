This Week in Houston Food Events: A Whole Hog Charity Double Down

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Seasonal Special

Holiday Shakes at Shake Shack

In celebration of the holidays Shake Shack, 6205 Kirby, 5015 Westheimer, will be launching three festive shakes to pair with its re-launched Hot Chick'n sandwich, beginning Tuesday, November 13 at all locations. Treat yourself to the Chocolate Peppermint, a chocolate custard blended with peppermint and topped with whipped cream and chocolate peppermint candy crumble; the White Mocha, a sugar cookie custard topped with whipped cream, crumbled shortbread and red and green sprinkles; and the Christmas Cookie, a white mocha custard topped with whipped cream, and white chocolate.

Tuesday, November 13

Whole Hog Charity Double Down at Eight Row Flint

Agricole Hospitality will welcome guest chefs Patrick Feges and Erin Smith for the Whole Hog Charity Double Down at Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale. In April 2018, Ryan Pera and Morgan Weber purchased a Feges BBQ Whole Hog Roast in an auction benefiting the nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having, founded by Pera’s wife Lori Choi to raise awareness and funds for women’s health. The mangalitsa and red waddle mix is almost fully grown, so it’s finally time to throw a party. The pork will be served with sides prepared by Claire Smith and Kent Domas of Alice Blue, Anita Jaisinghani of Pondicheri, Kathy Elkins of Harold's and Keisha Griggs of Ate Boutique Kitchen and Bocage Catering. Each plate will be sold for $25 from 5 p.m. until sold out, and 100-percent of the proceeds of the pig roast will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina to assist in Hurricane Florence relief. Tickets can be pre-purchased online.

Shack Track & Field at Shake Shack Rice Village

Shake Shack's monthly community run – Shack Track & Field – takes place every first Tuesday of the month at the Rice Village Shake Shack, 6205 Kirby. Led by Fleet Feet Running, the free run three-to-four-mile run will start at 7 p.m., finishing with a free drink back at the Shack.

Wednesday, November 14

Whiskey and Cheese Tasting at Leeland House

Guests are invited to join Leeland House, 2119 Leeland, for an evening tasting of cheese and whiskey, featuring four different cheeses from Houston Dairymaids three differed handcrafted Texas whiskeys and a Cherry Aged Sour from Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling to pair alongside. The tasting runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, November 15

Beaujolais Nouveau at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Chef Philippe Verpiand will be paying tribute to the new wine by offering a pre-lunch and pre-dinner special at Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park. Verpiand will taste the wine when it is opened that morning and find the best pairings accordingly. Guests can try the wine by the glass along with the chosen appetizer for the price of the appetizer as it is on the menu.

Steak Night at The Pass

The Pass, 807 Taft, will host its second Steak Night, featuring its favorite cuts of beef from 6 to 9 p.m.

The five-course dinner costs $125 per person or $200 with pairings per person before tax and service. Call 713-628-9020 (opt. 2) to speak with a host to reserve a seat.

Elevate Your Entertaining with Aarón Sánchez at Central Market

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will host chef Aarón Sánchez for a special cooking class from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Elevate Your Entertaining class will demonstrate how to take your holiday entertaining skills to a new level, offering tips on how to incorporate Latin ingredients into your holiday repertoire and giving you a 101 on wine pairings from Terrazas de los Andes. Tickets are $70 per person.

Bubbles of the World Dinner at Ouisie’s Table

‘Tis the season when the red dress named Miss Ruby appears at Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe. To honor her 60th birthday, the restaurant will offer a five-course Bubbles of the World Dinner featuring sparkling wines from around the world. All guests are strongly encouraged to wear red for the evening, which begins at 6:30 p.m. and costs $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required.

Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner at Bistro Provence

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, host its annual Beaujolais Nouveau dinner, beginning at 7 p.m. The evening start with a tasting of the just-delivered new wine, followed by a formidable lineup of wines and courses. Cost for the dinner is $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required, and there is a $30 PayPal deposit to secure them.

Atlas Diner Pop-Up at Aris Tower

Head to Aris Tower, 409 Travis, where chef Richard Knight will be previewing dishes for his upcoming project, Atlas Diner, from 7 to 10 p.m. Atlas will join other concepts within the new Bravery Chef Hall, offering a 1940s-style “elevated diner” experience with internationally influenced dishes and Knight’s spin on old-time diner classics. Tickets are $55.

Saturday, November 17

Paella Experience at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Chef Arnaldo Richards will be offering a one-of-a-king Paella Experience at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby. Richards will be demonstrating a preparation of his Valencian paella at an outdoor cooking show with wine, sangria, and signature cocktails for purchase. The cooking demonstration is free; plates of paella will be $12 per plate. The event begins at 12:30 p.m., with the paella ready at 1:30 p.m.

Grand Opening and Benefit at Genesis Steakhouse

Restaurateur Jason Goldstein will dedicate the Grand Opening of his newly relocated Genesis Steakhouse, 80 Braeswood Square, to The Thread Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of child abuse. The festive evening will begin at 7 p.m., saluting Thread Alliance’s Man of the Year, Ted Powers, who has been an integral part of Houston’s culinary community as food editor for the Jewish Herald Voice. Guests can enjoy a four-course prix-fixe menu, libations and dessert for $75 per person.

Eat tacos and vote for the People's Choice winner at 8th Wonder's The Gr8 Taco Challenge. Photo by Francisco Montes

Sunday, November 18

The Gr8 Taco Challenge at 8th Wonder Brewery

The Gr8 Taco Challenge returns to 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, with doors opening at noon.

A lineup of 20-plus local restaurants and bars will battle it out for taco supremacy. Tickets are $50 in advance ($60 at the door) and include a taco from each competitor, three beer tokens, a Michelada bar and limited edition glassware. Guests can also expect tasty tunes by Heapin' Helpin' and assorted fruited Haterade on tap.

Wine Food Takeover at Nancy’s Hustle

Wine Food, a book dedicated to pairing “rustic, casual, global food they love to eat” with a "wider range of wines," will be headed to Houston for a one-night, mini take-over of Nancy’s Hustle, 2704 Polk. Portland based natural wine bar and winery owner Dana Frank and author and stylist Andrea Slonecker will partner with chef Jason Vaughan to add a few of their signature recipes and pairings to the restaurants regular dinner menu. No tickets required.