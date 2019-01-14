This Week in Houston Food Events: Marathon Watch with Breakfast and Coffee

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long through Tuesday, January 22

Citrus Fest at Central Market

“Citrus Fest” will take place at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, now through Tuesday, January 22. During the two-week event, guests can expect a variety of citrus fruits and citrus-themed items including orange honey habanero salmon, margarita pound cake and cold pressed citrus juices, plus in-store events the like Citrus Festival Stroll and Sample on Thursday, January 17 and A Tartful Afternoon Tea Party cooking class on Saturday, January 19.

Monday, January 14

Hot Pastrami Day at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Both locations of Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day with the K&Z Hot Pastrami Sandwich Two Ways. Guests can get two layers of house pastrami and two layers of turkey pastrami stacked between slices of fresh double-baked rye bread and offered with Russian dressing, coleslaw and red peppers, available all day for for $21.95.

"CollaborEIGHT" dinner series at TRIS

Chef Austin Simmons will host the next of his "CollaborEIGHT" dinner series at TRIS in The Woodlands, 24 Waterway, teaming up with former mentor, two-time contestant on "Top Chef," and three-time James Beard nominee chef John Tesar for an epic eight-course dining experience with wine pairings. The dinner is priced at $175 per person and guests will be able to purchase a signed copy of Tesar's cookbook, Knife: Texas Steakhouse Meals at Home, for an additional $25. Reservations are required and seating is limited. Call 281-203-5641.

Tuesday, January 15

Tasting Series at Third Coast

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, will be continuing its Tasting Series with Sparkling Wines from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Award-winning sommelier David Cook will teach the course, showing how sparkling wines have evolved to become a revered alternative to the great wines of Champagne, alongside bites from executive chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $55.

Wednesday, January 16

Shake Shack for Southern Smoke at Shake Shack Montrose

Crooks may have stolen chef Chris Shepherd’s custom Southern Smoke Pit Maker (used for charitable efforts relating to multiple sclerosis and disaster relief) from One Fifth, but not all hope is lost for humanity. The neighboring Shake Shack Montrose, 1002 Westheimer, will be hosting a Donation Day benefiting Southern Smoke from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Just mention Underbelly Hospitality or Southern Smoke when you place your order, and Shake Shack will donate 25 percent back to Southern Smoke all day long.

Thursday, January 17

“Mix and Mingle” at Poitín

Poitín, 2313 Edwards, will host a “Mix and Mingle” mixology class led by beverage director Sarah Cuneo from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how to make your own unique drinks and mingle with the class and cocktail experts. Tickets are $65 (plus tax and Eventbrite fees) includes the class, making (and drinking) cocktails, a bar snack and swag bag.

The Houston Legends Experience at Biggio's Sports Bar

Biggio's Sports Bar, 1777 Walker, and Yellow Rose Distilling are teaming up to offer The Houston Legends Experience from 6:30 to 9 p.m. In 2017, the two created a specially curated bourbon to be sold exclusively at the bar, and later took that the barrel the bourbon was aged in and gave it to Karbach Brewey to create a special beer. After aging for a year, the result is a limited edition Karbach Imperial Porter with horchata. Guests of the event will have the unique opportunity to meet and chat with Yellow Rose Distillery's master distiller Houston Farris, Karbach's brewmaster Eric Warner and head brewer Chris Juergen, and sports legend Craig Biggio. Tickets are $125 and the event is limited to 75 people.

EXPAND Peli Peli Kitchen is revamping its menu to focus on peri peri chicken and seafood; Get a first taste at its pop-up at Kirby Ice House. Photo by Thomas Nguyen, courtesy of PPK

Friday, January 18

PPK Pop-Up at Kirby Ice House

Peli Peli Kitchen is revamping its menu, focusing on real-deal peri peri chicken and seafood. While the new menu will not be ready until Monday, January 21, the team will be popping up and showing off its goods at Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, every Friday in January from 5 to 9 p.m. Get a taste of peri peri wings, peri peri quarter chicken and flat fries with jerky (biltong) seasoning from PPK’s new chef and operator, Ryan Stewart.

Saturday, January 19

Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest at The Strand

The tenth annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest will take place on Saturday, January 19 (and kicking off with a party at Yaga’s Café, 2314 Strand, on Friday, January 18). Saturday’s festivities include beer and chili tastings, a 5K fun run, washer tournament, merchant walkabout and Jackpot Margarita Contest, with vendors opening at 10 a.m. and chili sampling beginning at noon. Get tickets for $12 to $40.

Cocktail Making at Lucienne

Master the art of cocktail making and mix it up with chef Jose Hernandez bar-side at Hotel Alessandra’s Lucienne, 1070 Dallas. The mixology series continues in January with a spotlight on Alkkemist and Gabriel Boudier gins, taking place each Saturday of the month from 3 to 4 p.m. Guests can nibble on a menu of light bites including smoked salmon, tuna tartare, mimosa egg and crab cakes while learning about the history, origins and varieties of gin, and then get hands on experience with three classics: Bees Knees, Martini and Spanish Gin & Tonic. Cost is $75 per person and the class is limited to eight guests (21-and-up only). To reserve, email lpoirier@valeciagroup.com.

Sunday, January 20

Marathon Watch Party at Urban Eats

Cheer on the runners at a Marathon Watch Party at Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, starting at 7 a.m. The neighborhood spot will be serving a menu of artisan breakfast sandwiches, pastries and free coffee refills to help everyone stay warm, with its full brunch menu at 10 a.m.

"Chef's Table" Dinner Series at Broken Barrel

Guests are invited to enjoy a five-course dining experience at the "Chef's Table" Dinner Series at Broken Barrel, 1950 Hughes Landing, at 5 p.m. Observe and learn while drinking wine and enjoying chef Hilda Ysusi’s newest dishes for $80 per person, including 20 percent gratuity and tax. Call 281-719-8542.