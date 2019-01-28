This Week in Houston Food Events: Truffle Masters and the Return of Duck Heart Bolognese

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Galveston Restaurant Week

Running daily through Sunday, February 10, the island-style Galveston Restaurant Week returns with a lineup of spots offering two and three-course meals for a cause. This year, Galveston Restaurant Week eatery has committed to help Access Care of Coastal Texas provide nutritious weekly lunches to persons with HIV or AIDS. Two and/or three-course dinners will be priced between $20 and $35; and two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10 and $20. See the entire roster of participating restaurants online.

Valentine’s Special

Valentine’s Day at CRAVE

For a creative twist on flowers and chocolates, JoyBox Fine Flowers and CRAVE cupcakes have teamed up to offer a romantically delicious Valentine’s Day gift. The special offering will feature a box of four CRAVE cupcakes — two classic red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting and two chocolate cupcakes with strawberry frosting, each with piped rosette frosting — along with a Petite JoyBox filled with fresh flowers from “Houston’s Most Instagrammable Flower Shop.” The Valentines exclusive will be available through 5 p.m. on Monday, February 11 (online and instore), and customers can have the sweet surprise delivered from or picked up at any of CRAVE’s three locations, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, on Wednesday, February 13 and Thursday, February 14. CRAVE will also be offering three Valentine’s themed boxes, plus treats like heart-shaped Rice Krispie Pops and Rosette Sugar Cookies topped with creamy vanilla or strawberry rosette frosting.

Monday, January 28

Imperfect Produce Launch

Imperfect Produce — a produce subscription service that sources “ugly” fruits and vegetables from farms and delivers them directly to consumers’ doors — is expanding to the Houston market on Monday, January 28. The company seeks to eliminate food waste, help farmers across the country benefit from a full harvest and make fruits and vegetables more accessible and affordable. Houston residents can use the code HOUSTON5 to receive $5 off their first weekly or bi-weekly shipment (normally $12 to 18) when setting up a customized box until March 2019. Houston delivery will be available in central and greater-Houston neighborhoods, and will continue to expand in the coming months.

Speed Rack at the Houston Event Venue

The all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is back for its eighth swing around the United States, making its way to the Houston Event Venue, 3118 Harrisburg. The boozy battle royale and regional smackdown will see 20-plus of the region's best bartenders shake and stir like never before as they vie for one of the eight positions that will move on to nationals, which will be held in Chicago next May. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and the price includes plenty of punch provided by the event’s sponsors and bites from local eateries. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Spindletap Beer Dinner at CRISP

Crisp Heights, 2220 Bevis, has teamed up with with Spindletap Brewery to create a four-course food and craft beer dinner, beginning with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and followed by a seated dinner at 7 p.m. Each course and craft brew have been hand selected by executive chef Truc Nguyen and the Spindletap crew. Dine on pairings such as harvest chowder with Honey Hole-ESB, rosemary-crusted veal porterhouse with Heavy Hands DIPA. Tickets are $55 plus tax and gratuity.

Truffle Masters at The Revaire

The fifth annual Truffle Masters will take place at The Revaire, 7122 Old Katy from 7 to 10 p.m. Benefiting Second Servings, the event brings together top local chefs from to compete in a culinary throwdown, creating the most mouthwatering dish using DR Delicacy’s aromatic and flavorful black truffles. This year’s competing chefs include Manabu Horiuchi of Kata Robata, Aliesha Jones of Yauatcha, Luis Roger of MAD and BCN Taste & Tradition, and Teddy Lopez of Killen’s STQ, among others. Tickets are $195 for general admission and $295 for VIP (with one hour early entry at 6 p.m).

Tuesday, January 29

Two Year Anniversary at One Fifth

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, will be celebrating its second anniversary with a special dinner celebration, featuring a special Sightseeing Tour with some of its favorite dishes from its first three concepts: Steak, Romance languages and Mediterranean. All dishes will be served family-style, with highlights including duck heart Bolognese, 44 Farms ribeye, and pomegranate and cherry glazed braised lamb. Cost is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Pairing dinner at Whiskey Cake

For its first pairing dinner of 2019, Whiskey Cake Baybrook, 18840 Gulf Freeway, is teaming up with Basil Hayden’s to host an evening of food and whiskey ($65 per person) from 7 to 10 p.m. Highlights include roasted fennel-carrot bisque, jumbo lump crab cake, steak frites and spiced cake with cinnamon ice cream. Call 832-558-2253 or email baybrook@whiskey-cake.com to reserve a spot. Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, will also be hosting a dinner, pairing various scotch and whiskies with its multi-course menu from 7 to 10 p.m. Feast on dishes such as spinach-deviled egg salad, herbed lamb meatballs with toasted risotto, mesquite grilled hanger steak with sweet potato mash and chocolate crème brulee. Tickets are $85 per person, tax and gratuity not included. Call 832-430-2253 to reserve a spot.

EXPAND EggHaus gourmet's dipped and plain croissants are half-off for National Croissant Day. Photo by Fajar Hassan

Wednesday, January 30

National Croissant Day at EggHaus Gourmet

EggHaus Gourmet, 2042 East T C Jester, will be offering its housemade regular croissants and hand-dipped croissants for half off all day in honor of National Croissant Day. Get croissants in flavors from churro to matcha from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

National Croissant Day at Bistro Provence

When National Croissant Day rolls around, the blackboard will be filled with croissant lunch specials at Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial. Start with a croissant sandwich filled with wild salmon and sliced avocado, and finish with the bistro’s bread pudding, substituting croissant pieces for the bread.

Friday, February 1

Lunar New Year at Poitín

Poitín, 2313 Edwards, will celebrate the Year of the Pig at its Lunar New Year celebration, beginning at 5 p.m. Guests can expect themed dinner in collaboration with Khoi BBQ, plus Lunar New Year cocktails and entertainment including a Dragon dance with a backdrop view of the beautiful Houston skyline. Expect all of the traditional items eaten along with smoked pork. Cost is $70 per person. To reserve a spot, call 713-470-6686 or visit poitinhouston.com.

Saturday, February 2

Houston Chocolate Heroes at Cacao & Cardamom (Galleria)

Callebaut and Houston Food Finder’s Houston Chocolate Heroes celebration continues at Cacao & Cardamom, 5000 Westheimer. Stop by from 1 to 3 p.m. to enjoy a special creation from chocolatier Annie Rupani Farino, who has created a Dark Chocolate and Oregano Bonbon. During the event time at the Galleria location, guests can purchase an assorted five-piece chocolate box and get a second for free.

Sunday, February 3

Super Beef Sunday at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Head to Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, for the sixth annual Super Beef Sunday, featuring the legendary Louie Mueller Barbecue and local joints Eddie O’s Texas Barbecue and Eaker Barbecue. The BBQ spots will be preparing and serving smoked meats for you to enjoy alongside Saint A’s beer. As in years past, Louie Mueller BBQ will have pre-wrapped whole brisket and beef ribs available for pre-purchase (at the time of your ticket purchase). The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but do your best to arrive by 12:30 so you can try all of the different items the pitmasters will have to offer. Tickets are $50 per person and include tastings from all three pitmasters, beer and a commemorative pint glass.

Houston Chocolate Heroes at Delices de Maurice

Head to Delices de Maurice, 22764 Westheimer, from 2 to 4 p.m. and enjoy a special chocolate creation from pastry chef Dany Srour — a dark chocolate mousse dome featuring Callebaut chocolate. The treat is available through Sunday, February 10, but during the event, guests who purchase one get a second for free.

Industry Pot Luck at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint,1039 Yale, will host its third annual industry potluck beginning at 4 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. Agricole Hospitality cooks will come with all kinds of deliciousness to share, and guests are invited to bring a dish and join the party. Other specials include all-day happy hour, meaning $3 beers (Eureka Heights Wicket Awesome ESB, Buffalo Bayou Sam's Daily, Live Oak Hefeweizen, Art Car IPA, Lonestar), $6 cocktails (Old Fashioned, Margarita rocks and frozen, Eight Row Mule) and $7 wine (Chenin Blanc or Pinot Noir).

“Pigskin on the Patio” at Poitín

Poitín, 2313 Edwards, will be throwing a Super Bowl LIII Watch Party, featuring a “Pigskin on the Patio” Carolina-style pig roast. The special menu will feature a Carolina style pig roast ($9 per half-ound), plus sides ($5 each) including collard greens, potato salad, coleslaw, miso mac and cheese, baked beans and sweet tea ($3). There will also be Social Sundays specials like the Brunch and Roast special that feeds four, as well as the Bar Snacks menu.

All month long (February)

Charity of the month at Etoile Cuisine et Bar in Uptown Park

During the month of February, Etoile Cuisine et Bar in Uptown Park, 1101-11 Uptown Park, is bringing awareness and helping help raise funds for Abandoned Little Angels, a Houston organization that works to financially support various religious orders (both Catholic and non-Catholic) in Viet Nam that facilitate adopting abandoned children there. Chef Philippe Verpiand will be creating two special prix-fixe menus, one for dinner and one for weekend brunch, and from each sale, a portion will go to Abandoned Little Angels. The four-course prix-fixe dinner menu is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity, from which $7 will go to Abandoned Little Angels. On Saturdays and Sundays, a three-course meal sells for $29 per person plus tax and gratuity and provides $4 to the program for each one sold.