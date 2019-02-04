This Week in Houston Food Events: Lemon Hour and a Cirque du Soleil Brunch

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

New special

Lemon Hour and Late Night at B.B. Lemon

B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington, has launched an all-new “Lemon Hour” menu, which includes eight new dishes plus half-priced oysters and drinks specials ($8 craft cocktails, $4 beers and $2 off all wines by the glass) every Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. There is also a new “Late Night” menu, featuring all of the eight new “Lemon Hour” dishes plus select items from the regular lunch and dinner menus, available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to close. Plus, every Monday from 8:30 p.m. to close is “Industry Night”, which includes half off all beers, half off Jameson and $6 burgers.

All month long

The Tao of Sow Burger at Hopdoddy

Chinese New Year starts on Tuesday, February 5, marking the Lunar New Year, and to celebrate the year of the pig, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, 4444 Westheimer, 5510 Morningside, 142 Vintage Park, 449 West 19th, will be offering The Tao of Sow burger for the remainder of the month at all locations. The Tao of Sow burger will be served with a gochujang furikake pork patty on a sesame-soy bun with togarahi mayo, moo shu slaw and “Emperor” sauce.

Specials of the Moment at Tacodeli

Tacodeli, 713-357-7770, has introduced its February Specials of the Moment. Guests can stop by for a Cauliflower Veg Chorizo taco with riced cauliflower, walnuts, pecans, pistachios and chorizo seasoning; and the El Veg, made with roasted beets on a bed of sautéed kale and topped with toasted Texas pecans, Jaimito queso fresco and Tequila 512 balsamic and Goodflow Honey glaze.

All week long

Galveston Restaurant Week

Running daily through Sunday, February 10, the island-style Galveston Restaurant Week continues with a lineup of spots offering two and three-course meals for a cause. This year, GRW has committed to help Access Care of Coastal Texas provide nutritious weekly lunches to persons with HIV or AIDS. Two and/or three-course dinners will be priced between $20 and $35; and two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10 and $20. See the entire roster of participating restaurants online.

Monday, February 4

Super Jack’d Monday at Jack in the Box

As surveys found that an estimated 13.9 million employees called in sick the Monday after Super Bowl LII, Jack in the Box has coined the Monday after Super Bowl as “Super Jack’d Monday.” The eatery has partnered with DoorDash to offer the Super Jack’d Monday Box, available only on Monday, February 4 while supplies last. Items include a mixture of Jack favorites in one box: two tacos, ten chicken nuggets, one egg roll, small seasoned curly fries and a small drink.

Wednesday, February 6

Wedding Showcase at The Dunlavy

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, is throwing a Chandelier-Lit Wedding Showcase from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can get inspired for their upcoming weddings, with on bites from the culinary team, wines and cocktails, and a lineup of wedding vendors from around the city, from florists, photographers and entertainers to calligraphers and wedding cake shops. Tickets are $25 per person and include a complimentary wine, cocktails, passed bites, food stations, entry into door prize drawings and swag bags.

Friday, February 8

Come Wine with Us at The Italian Cultural & Community Center

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a wine tasting at 7 p.m., continuing its Come Wine with Us wine tasting series. The tasting will take guests on a guided tour of highly rated Italian producers awarded the “tre biccheri”, the highest rating from Gambero Rosso. Tickets are $60 for ICCC Members and $65 for Non-members. Reservations can be made at Eventbrite or by calling 713-524-4222 ext. 7.

EXPAND Check out the brunch spread and meet LUZIA artists at La Villa. Photo by Becca Wright

Saturday, February 9

Urban Harvest Fruit Tree Sale at Sawyer Yards

Urban Harvest will host its annual Fruit Tree Sale at its new location at Sawyer Yards, 2101 Winter, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The largest single-day fruit tree sale in the country, the event will feature over 100 varieties of fruit trees that are suited to the climate and soils of the greater Houston area.

Rory Miggins Irish Music Festival & Stew Cook-Off at Lucky’s Pub

The 13th annual Rory Miggins Irish Music Festival & Stew Cook-Off will take place at Lucky’s Pub, 801 St. Emanuel, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family-friendly event will see cook-off teams competing in number of categories, alongside bagpipers, live music, Irish dancers, face-painters, vendors and more. There is a $10 entry fee at the door (free for children under 12) and the event is rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the 60th Annual Houston St. Patrick’s parade, taking place on Saturday, March 16.

LUZIA meet and greet at La Villa

La Villa, 4315 Montrose, is teaming up with Cirque du Soleil’s LUZIA, now touring in Houston, for an exclusive meet and greet brunch with artists from the groundbreaking show. The brunch includes Eggs Three Ways-Omelette, Oeuf Au Plat or Benedict as well as Oysters on the half shell, Salade Niçoise, Smoked Salmon, Burgundy Black Truffle Risotto, Sea Bass Ceviche and many choices of pastries, charcuterie and cheeses and Mimosas—all along with the chance to witness a sneak peek of LUZIA not open to the public and a Q&A session with a few of LUZIA’s multi-talented artists. Brunch runs from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Chocolate & Wine Tasting at Camerata at Paulie’s

Camerata at Paulie's, 1834 Westheimer, is collaborating with Annie Rupani of Cacao and Cardamom for a chocolate and wine tasting, held at the wine bar from 1 to 2 p.m. Rupani will the tasters through the chocolate-making process while Camerata's general manager, Chris Poldoian, discusses comparative styles of dessert wine. Guests will taste five different single-origins chocolates as well as signature chocolate pieces alongside a hand-picked mix of oxidized and aromatized wines. Tickets are $50 and are available at Camerata's website.

Tex-Mex Essentials Cooking Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchens’ owner Sylvia Casares will be leading a class on Tex-Mex classics at the Eldridge location, 1140 Eldridge, from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn the step-by-step ways to making flour tortillas, carne guisada, refried beans, charro beans, guisado beans and chili piquin salsa for $64 per person, including all materials, the class and a meal. Register at sylviasenchiladas.com or 832-230-3842.

Sunday, February 10

“Mix and Mingle” at Poitín

Poitín, 2313 Edwards, will host a “Mix and Mingle” mixology class led by beverage director Sarah Cuneo from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how to make your own unique drinks and mingle with the class and cocktail experts. Tickets are $65 (plus tax and Eventbrite fees) includes the class, making (and drinking) cocktails, a bar snack and swag bag.