This Week in Houston Food Events: Get BBQ Shrimp and Grits at Eight Row Flint

40th Anniversary Guest Chef Finale at Treebeards

Treebeards is continuing its 40th anniversary celebrations with a special Guest Chef Finale through through Thursday, February 28. The institution has partnered with Poitín Bar + Kitchen’s talented chef Dominick Lee to create a limited-edition Barbecue Shrimp & Grits dish.

Girl Scout Cookie and Karbach Beer Pairing at The General Public

From Monday, February 18 to Sunday, March 3, The General Public, 797 Sorella, will offer a flight featuring Girl Scout Cookies and Karbach beers that complement the flavor profile of each cookie. Guests can test their taste buds with Daymaker Brut Rose IPA and Shortbread Trefoils, Chocolate Stout and Thin Mints, Love Street and Lemonades, and Rodeo Clown DIPA and Caramel Delights for $9.95.

Monday, February 18

National Drink Wine Day at Bistro Provence

Celebrate National Drink Wine Day (the American version) at French eatery Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, where all bottles of wine will be half-price for both lunch and dinner.

Tuesday, February 19

Outdoor Cooking Series at Eight Row Flint

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, continues its Outdoor Cooking Series with a Mardi Gras Celebration. Chef de cuisine Marcelo Garcia will serve up bbq shrimp and grits ($15) from 5 p.m. until sold out.

Tasting Series: Scotch at Third Coast

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner (floor 6), will be continuing its tasting series with a look at Scotch on from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sommelier David Cook will lead the course, and each Scotch (including gems like Balvenie Doublewood 12-year and Laphroaig Quarter Cask) will be paired with bites from executive chef Jon Buchanan. Tickets are $55.

February Pairing Dinner at Whiskey Cake Baybrook

Whiskey Cake Baybrook, 18840 Gulf Freeway, has teamed up with High West Whiskey for its February pairing dinner from 7 to 10 p.m.The five-course menu will be thoughtfully paired with whiskies, with dishes including Roasted Beet Hummus, French Onion Soup, A Bar N Ranch Pastrami “Carpaccio,” Crispy Seared Maple Leaf Duck Breast and a High West Torte. Cost is $65 per person (gratuity and tax not included) and space is limited. Call 832-558-2253.

Wednesday, February 20

Two Year Anniversary at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, will celebrate its second anniversary. All guests wearing one of the shop’s branded T-shirts can get 15 percent off the purchase of their ramen bowl from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. From 4:30 p.m. until supplies last, patrons can also enjoy a complimentary draft pour of Buckle Bunny cream ale by Eureka Heights Brewing Company. Online, Houstonians can visit Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Instagram or Facebook to submit name ideas for the restaurant’s annual cat-naming contest, with the chance to win ramen for a year. The 2018 winning name, “Meowtrose,” will be retired for this year’s winning moniker.

Kick off rodeo season at the HLSR's annual World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. Photo by Mohammad Mia

Thursday through Saturday

HLSR World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park

The HLSR World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will take place at NRG Park on Thursday, February 21 through Saturday, February 23. More than 250 teams will compete, and while most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can hit several public venues, including The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuck Wagon. The carnival is also open to the public. Tickets are $20 ($5 for kids age three to 12) and include a complimentary sliced barbecue beef sandwich plate, access to live music areas and admission to the carnival.

Friday, February 22

National Margarita Day

Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale, will celebrate National Margarita Day and Go Texan Day with specialty margaritas and the launch of its Real Ale Single Barrel Whiskey, 100 proof and twice-distilled only Texas. Order a half or full pour to be the first to try it, plus get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Real Ale gift basket (winner drawn at 7 p.m.). Specials for the night include $4 Real ale Fireman’s 4 (draft) and Real ale Hans Pills (can), $5 and $10 Real Ale Single Barrel pours, and $7 happy hour margaritas from 2 to 6 p.m. ($11 regular), including the hibiscus-serrano Pink Rattlesnake, passionfruit-papaya Howdy Ma’am, mixed berry Midnight Cowboy and coconut-pineapple Port of Call.

In honor of National Margarita Day, Fajita Pete’s will be slinging 99-cent Pete’s Ritas all day long.

The General Public, 797 Sorella, will introduce its new Sweet Diablo Frozen Margarita on National Margarita Day, offer for just $1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests are invited to Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, to get a taste of “The Greatest Margarita Ever Sold” for a special price on National Margarita Day, Friday, February 22. Created by H Town Restaurant Group sommelier/beverage director Sean Beck and the only margarita to appear on the menu at all of chef Hugo Ortega’s award-winning Mexican restaurants, the incredibly smooth cocktail is kissed with 25-year aged Grand Marnier and wood-aged Anejo Tequila from Gran Centenario. Get it for $15 (regularly $29) all day at all three restaurants. Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi will also offer a Margarita-paired Tasting Menu ($60), giving guests a chance to indulge in the world’s most popular cocktail in three forms.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, will feature the Don Julio DJ truck spinning live music on site from 5 to 8 p.m. as its pours drinks from the largest margarita glass in town — a near five-foot tall, Giant Rocks Margarita glass full of its classic Don Julio Margarita — made with Don Julio Tequila, Cointreau and fresh squeezed lime and lemon juice. The Party runs from 5 to 11 p.m.; and live music goes up at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 23

Mardi Gras brunch at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, is letting the good times roll at a festive, Mardi Gras-themed brunch in its upstairs dining room and rooftop patio. Guests can enjoy live music by Howl2GO dueling pianos, face painting, New Orleans-inspired brunch dishes (think crawfish étouffée omelets, Cajun boudin with poached eggs, and duck and andouille gumbo), King Cake by Rao's Bakery, specialty cocktails by Beam Suntory and festive swag. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 713-862-1814.